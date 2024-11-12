Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Oil Prices Fell On Chinese Stimulus Disappointment, Supply Outlook

oil prices may face continued pressure in the coming months. Traders will be closely monitoring further developments in the US election.

Oil Prices Fell On Chinese Stimulus Disappointment, Supply Outlook

 

 

Filed under

Advertisement

Also Read

Gary Lineker To Step Down As Host of Match Of The Day At End of Season

Gary Lineker To Step Down As Host of Match Of The Day At End of...

Brampton Temple In Canada Halts Event Amidst Khalistani Separatist Threats

Brampton Temple In Canada Halts Event Amidst Khalistani Separatist Threats

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Former Union Minister Pashupati Paras Evicted From 40-year-Old Residence In Patna

Former Union Minister Pashupati Paras Evicted From 40-year-Old Residence In Patna

Haiti Shuts Airport After Spirit Airlines Jet Hit By Gunfire

Haiti Shuts Airport After Spirit Airlines Jet Hit By Gunfire

Entertainment

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Hundreds of Dev Patel Look-Alikes Gather In San Francisco

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Welcome Baby Boy: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Welcome Baby Boy: ‘We Are Overjoyed’

Megan Fox Confirms Pregnancy After Miscarriage: ‘Nothing Is Ever Really Lost’

Megan Fox Confirms Pregnancy After Miscarriage: ‘Nothing Is Ever Really Lost’

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Trailer Reveals High-Octane Stunts, Cruise Back For ‘The Final Reckoning’

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Trailer Reveals High-Octane Stunts, Cruise Back For ‘The Final Reckoning’

Tom Cruise’s Last Mission: Impossible Movie, The Final Reckoning, To Get Release On THIS Date

Tom Cruise’s Last Mission: Impossible Movie, The Final Reckoning, To Get Release On THIS Date

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox