The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) released a report on Thursday revealing that one in eight girls experiences rape or sexual assault before turning 18, totaling approximately 370 million girls globally.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell emphasized in a statement that sexual violence against children represents a serious moral failing, causing profound and enduring trauma, often inflicted by someone the child knows and trusts in environments where they should feel secure.

Sub-Saharan Africa leads in numbers

The report also addressed “non-contact” forms of sexual assault, which encompass online and verbal abuse. When these incidents are considered, the number of affected girls increases to 650 million, or one in five.

The report highlighted that this issue transcends geographic, economic, and cultural boundaries. It noted that Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest number of victims, with 79 million girls affected, followed by 75 million in East and Southeast Asia, and 68 million in Europe and North America.

Sexual violence most prevalent in regions with fragile security

According to the study, sexual violence is particularly prevalent in regions with fragile security.

The data indicates that most instances of childhood sexual violence occur during adolescence, particularly showing a notable increase between the ages of 14 and 17. Research suggests that children who experience sexual violence are more likely to endure repeated abuse. Therefore, implementing targeted interventions during this developmental period is essential for breaking the cycle and reducing the long-term effects of such trauma.

Survivors frequently carry the effects of sexual violence into adulthood, facing elevated risks of sexually transmitted infections, substance abuse, social isolation, and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, in addition to difficulties in establishing healthy relationships. Evidence indicates that the impact of this trauma intensifies when children postpone disclosing their experiences, sometimes for extended periods, or choose to keep the abuse a secret.

Boys and men also face sexual violence

While the data shows that more girls and women are affected and that their experiences are more thoroughly documented, boys and men are also impacted. An estimated 240 to 310 million boys and men, or roughly 1 in 11, have encountered rape or sexual assault during childhood. This figure increases to between 410 and 530 million when non-contact forms of sexual violence are included.

Persistent gaps in data, especially regarding the experiences of boys and non-contact forms of sexual violence, underscore the necessity for greater investment in data collection to accurately capture the full extent of sexual violence against children.

To compile the report, UNICEF utilized data from 120 countries collected between 2010 and 2022.

