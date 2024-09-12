Pakistan: Gas Supply Suspended In Parts of Karachi Amid Ongoing Crisis

Pakistan's main city Karachi is grappling with an acute gas shortage, and the situation has worsened as Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced a temporary suspension of gas supply in certain areas of the city.

According to ARY News, the interruption is due to the relocation of a gas pipeline for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project near Safora Chowrangi.

Residents have been experiencing low gas pressure, with some resorting to using wood stoves for cooking.

Additionally, issues such as leaky gas meters and pipelines are contributing to frustration among both residential and commercial users.

As per SSGC, gas supply will be cut off from 11 PM to 4 AM in Gulistan-e-Johar Blocks 1, 2, 3, 14, and 15, as well as nearby suburbs.

This suspension comes at a particularly challenging time, with Karachi already facing a severe gas crisis caused by a deficit in the SSGC system.

Meanwhile, the situation has been further complicated by a recent power outage at the Nimat Busal plant, which has disrupted the city’s gas supply even more.

These prolonged shortages, which have intensified over the past few weeks, are causing significant inconvenience to Karachi’s residents.

