Pakistan Lawyers To Demonstrate Against Legal Restrictions

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Hamid Khan, has issued a strong warning regarding potential attempts to limit the judiciary's powers.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Hamid Khan, has issued a strong warning regarding potential attempts to limit the judiciary’s powers. Speaking at a press conference held at the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Wednesday, Khan expressed his deep concerns about recent government actions he believes may undermine the judiciary.

Concerns Over Constitutional Package

During his address, Hamid Khan highlighted his surprise and concern over rumors of a proposed ‘constitutional package.’ He criticized the manner in which such a package is being handled, suggesting that it should undergo extensive parliamentary debate, a process he feels is currently being bypassed.

Implementation of Supreme Court Decisions

Khan also expressed regret over the lack of implementation of the Pakistan Supreme Court’s decision regarding reserved seats. He described this delay as a form of contempt of court and called for accountability against those responsible for not adhering to the court’s directives.

MUST READ: Lahore HC Dismisses Petition Challenging Utility Store Closures

Resistance to Parallel Courts

The PTI senator vehemently opposed the formation of parallel courts to the Supreme Court and high courts, as well as the appointment of judges to these new courts. He warned that any such actions would face strong resistance from the legal community across Pakistan.

Contempt of Court Law Concerns

Khan condemned the recent move to abolish the contempt of court law, arguing that those who fail to implement court decisions are now seeking to eliminate the very law that holds them accountable. He stressed the importance of maintaining this legal safeguard to ensure judicial authority is respected.

Ishtiaq A Khan’s Response

In response to the unfolding situation, Ishtiaq A Khan, President of the Insaf Lawyers’ Forum – Pakistan chapter, criticized Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa for failing to take action against new constitutional amendments. He alleged that the extension of the chief justice’s term was part of a ‘London plan,’ further fueling controversy and debate within the legal community.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Islamabad High Court To Review Imran Khan’s Petition On Military Trial Today