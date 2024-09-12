Islamabad High Court To Review Imran Khan’s Petition On Military Trial Today

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear a petition filed by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan today. The petition seeks to prevent his potential handover to a military court in connection with the May 9 riots cases.

Petition Details

The IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will oversee the hearing of Imran Khan’s plea. Despite objections raised by the IHC registrar’s office regarding the petition’s validity, the court has proceeded with scheduling the hearing.

Imran Khan’s petition, filed under Article 199 of the Constitution on September 3, comes amid growing speculation about a possible military trial. This speculation has been fueled by statements from Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Statements and Speculations

Earlier this week, Khawaja Asif suggested that Imran Khan might face a military trial based on evidence against him. In an August interview on Geo News’ Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Asif also claimed that the trial would be conducted openly if held in a military court.

Azam Nazeer Tarar indicated that the Punjab government might refer Imran Khan’s case to a military court if deemed necessary. His remarks came in an informal media briefing on August 29.

Objections and Legal Context

The IHC registrar’s office raised multiple objections to Imran Khan’s petition, including the lack of a specific first information report (FIR) and supporting documentation. The registrar’s office also questioned the jurisdiction of the high court given that matters related to military trials are currently under review by the Supreme Court.

In December 2023, the Supreme Court suspended its October 23, 2023, order, which had declared civilian trials for the May 9 riots null and void. This decision followed intra-court appeals by the federal and provincial governments and the defence ministry. The Supreme Court’s final verdict on these appeals will condition the future of military trials.

