Pakistan’s K-Electric Faces PKR 10 Million Fine After Electrocution Deaths

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of PKR 10 million on K-Electric (KE) in response to a significant rise in electrocution cases. This fine follows a series of incidents in Karachi from 2022 to 2023 that resulted in the deaths of 33 citizens.

NEPRA assessed the fine after rejecting K-Electric’s response to a show-cause notice. The regulatory authority has given K-Electric a 15-day deadline to deposit the fine in a designated bank account.

Compensation Orders

In addition to the financial penalty, NEPRA has mandated that K-Electric provide compensation amounting to PKR 3.5 million to the heirs of each affected family. Furthermore, the authority has ordered K-Electric to employ one of the victims’ heirs, Muhammad Aslam.

K-Electric’s Stance

K-Electric has maintained that it was not negligent in any of the 32 electrocution cases. The company disputes the findings and implications of the regulatory authority’s decision.

The imposition of this fine and the accompanying directives highlight the seriousness with which NEPRA is addressing the surge in electrocution incidents and its impact on affected families.

