Thursday, September 12, 2024

Hamas Seeks Immediate Ceasefire Based On U.S. Proposal, No New Conditions

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Hamas group announced its willingness to implement an "immediate" ceasefire with Israel in Gaza based on a previous U.S. proposal. This offer comes without any new conditions from either party.

Negotiations Continue

Hamas’ negotiation team, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, met with mediators including Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel in Doha. The discussions focused on the latest developments in Gaza.

Stalled Peace Efforts

Despite ongoing talks, a resolution to the 11-month-old conflict remains elusive. Key issues, such as control of the Philadelphi corridor—a narrow strip of land on Gaza’s border with Egypt—continue to hinder progress.

Upcoming U.S. Proposal

CIA Director William Burns, the chief U.S. negotiator on Gaza, indicated on Saturday that a more detailed ceasefire proposal would be forthcoming in the next several days. The previous proposal, presented by U.S. President Joe Biden in June, outlined a three-phase ceasefire contingent on the release of Israeli hostages.

Context of the Conflict

The recent escalation began on October 7, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, resulting in 1,200 deaths and around 250 hostages taken, according to Israeli sources. In response, Israel’s offensive has led to the deaths of at least 41,084 Palestinians and injuries to 95,029 others, as reported by Gaza’s health ministry.

