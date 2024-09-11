‘My Son Is Not A Monster’ — Mother Of Georgia Shooting Suspect Apologizes To Victims’ Families

Marcee Gray, the mother of 14-year-old Colt Gray, who is accused of killing four people in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, has issued a heartfelt apology to the victims' families.

Marcee Gray, the mother of 14-year-old Colt Gray, who is accused of killing four people in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, has issued a heartfelt apology to the victims’ families. In a letter shared with the media, Gray expressed deep remorse and insisted that her son is not a “monster.”

Apology and Remorse

“To the parents and families of those affected by the tragic events at Apalachee High School, I want to say that I am so sorry from the bottom of my heart,” Marcee Gray wrote. The letter comes in the wake of the shooting that resulted in the deaths of two teachers and two students, with additional injuries sustained by several others.

Attempts to Prevent the Tragedy

Gray’s letter follows revelations that she had attempted to alert the school about a potential emergency shortly before the attack. Authorities allege that Colt Gray was responsible for the shooting, and he faces four counts of felony murder, with plans to be tried as an adult.

Personal Reflections and Grief

“If I could take the place of Mason and Christian, I would without a second thought,” Gray wrote, referring to the two 14-year-olds killed in the incident. “As a parent, I’ve always said that the loss of one of my children would be the only thing that I wouldn’t be able to come back from. I feel all of your pain and devastation. I grieve and cry with you.”

Gray also expressed sorrow for the deaths of the teachers, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53. “My heart breaks for the 2 teachers who gave their lives while in the service of teaching and protecting our children,” she stated.

Describing Her Son

In her letter, Gray described her son as a “quiet, thoughtful, caring, funny, and extremely intelligent” individual and requested prayers for her family, stating, “My son Colt is not a monster. He is my oldest baby.”

Concerns About School Response

Reports indicate that Marcee Gray received a text from Colt on the morning of the shooting that read, “I’m sorry, mom.” Concerned, she called the school to report an “extreme emergency” about 30 minutes before the police arrived. Despite her warning, the shooting occurred, leading to questions about the school’s response.

Gray’s father, Charles Polhamus, shared that she spoke with a school counselor, who mentioned a prior email about Colt making references to school shootings. Gray, in a message to her sister, expressed confusion over the delayed response from the school, stating, “I don’t understand what took them so long.”

Ongoing Investigation and Charges

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith has confirmed that there were no prior warnings of a threat. However, some families of the victims believe the tragedy could have been avoided. “We believe it was preventable — 100%,” said Lisette Angulo, sister of one of the victims.

In addition to Colt Gray, his father, Colin Gray, 54, faces multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to children, for allegedly providing the weapon used in the shooting. Neither father nor son has entered a plea as of now.

