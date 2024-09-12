Thursday, September 12, 2024

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Over East Sea, Seoul Confirms

North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency, citing South Korea's military.

On Thursday, North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile towards the East Sea, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency, citing South Korea’s military. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff have indicated that an analysis of the incident is currently underway but have not provided further details.

Previous Missile Launches

This missile launch follows North Korea’s last ballistic missile test on July 1, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Kim Jong-un’s Push for Advanced Military Technology

Amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for the development and production of more “suicide drones” to enhance war preparedness. According to South Korean news outlet Yonhap, Kim Jong-un oversaw a performance test of various drones on August 24.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that Kim supervised a test organized by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defence Sciences. During the testing, the drones were flown along preset courses and successfully destroyed designated targets. These drones are designed to attack enemy targets on the ground, in the air, and at sea.

Focus on Advanced Drone Technology

Kim Jong-un emphasized the need for more suicide drones to be developed and produced for use in tactical infantry, special operation units, strategic reconnaissance, and multi-purpose attack roles. He also highlighted the importance of integrating artificial intelligence technology into drone development.

This is the first time North Korea has publicly unveiled images of such weapons.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

