Biden Wears ‘Trump 2024’ Hat During 9/11 Memorial Visit

In a surprising twist during a visit to the Shanksville Fire Station in Pennsylvania for the 9/11 memorial event, President Joe Biden was spotted wearing a ‘Trump 2024’ hat. The gesture came as he interacted with firefighters, drawing attention amid the solemn occasion meant to honor the victims of the 2001 al Qaeda terror attack.

Political Fallout and Social Media Reaction

The incident did not go unnoticed on social media. The Trump War Room posted a photo of Biden in the hat on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Thanks for the support, Joe!” This move was interpreted by some as a playful jab at the President.

Thanks for the support, Joe! pic.twitter.com/GeNDXWEHVi — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

Earlier that day, President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump had all been seen together at Ground Zero in New York City, the site of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center’s twin towers.

White House Response

In defense of Biden’s actions, White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates clarified on X, “At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country’s bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that. As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it.”

Political Context and Changes

The event also comes at a time when President Biden, who was initially running for re-election, has faced increasing pressure within the Democratic Party. Biden has since stepped aside, paving the way for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic presidential candidate.

