Hurricane Francine Hits Southern Louisiana With 100 mph Winds

Hurricane Francine made landfall in southern Louisiana, specifically in the Parish of Terrebonne, as reported by the National Hurricane Center in a 5 p.m. CDT update on Wednesday. At the time of landfall, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds nearing 100 mph.

Rapid Intensification and Expected Impacts

Francine intensified rapidly on Wednesday afternoon, with its top-end winds increasing by 35 mph in just the past 24 hours. Although the hurricane is expected to weaken as it progresses over land, it will continue to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds throughout the evening and overnight hours.

A Significant Event for Louisiana

This marks the first hurricane to hit Louisiana since Hurricane Ida in 2021. Francine is also the third hurricane to make landfall in the United States this year, making 2024 the most active hurricane season since 2020. Earlier this year, Hurricane Beryl struck Texas in July, followed by Hurricane Debby impacting Florida in August.

