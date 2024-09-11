Biden Administration Approves Full $1.3 Billion Military Aid To Egypt, Bypassing Human Rights Conditions

The Biden administration has decided to override human rights conditions on military aid to Egypt, approving the full $1.3 billion allocation for the first time this year.

The Biden administration has decided to override human rights conditions on military aid to Egypt, approving the full $1.3 billion allocation for the first time this year. This move reflects the strategic importance of Egypt, a key ally in mediating the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

U.S. Waives Human Rights Certification for $225 Million

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Congress that he would waive the certification requirement for $225 million of the aid tied to Egypt’s human rights record. This decision, as explained by a State Department spokesperson, is driven by U.S. national security interests and Egypt’s role in advancing regional peace.

“This decision is important to advancing regional peace and Egypt’s specific and ongoing contributions to U.S. national security priorities,” the spokesperson stated. This includes efforts to finalize a ceasefire in Gaza, secure the release of hostages, increase humanitarian aid for Palestinians, and work towards ending the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Egypt’s Human Rights Record and Diplomatic Role

Despite accusations of human rights abuses under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s administration—such as torture and enforced disappearances—Cairo remains a close regional ally of Washington. Sisi has dismissed allegations of political prisoners, emphasizing stability and security over human rights.

The waiver follows last year’s similar decision by Blinken, though a portion of the aid was previously withheld due to Egypt’s insufficient progress on political prisoner releases. This year, $95 million was released, reflecting Egypt’s efforts in reforming pre-trial detention laws and other related issues.

Ongoing Human Rights Concerns

Rights groups continue to express skepticism about the effectiveness of Egypt’s human rights reforms. Seth Binder from the Middle East Democracy Center highlighted that while approximately 970 prisoners have been released since September of the previous year, over 2,278 Egyptians have been arbitrarily detained in the same period. He criticized the current state of human rights in Egypt, noting the ongoing crisis despite some legislative changes.

The State Department affirmed that discussions with the Egyptian government will persist, focusing on essential human rights improvements to maintain a strong U.S.-Egypt partnership.

This adjustment in policy underscores the delicate balance between strategic interests and human rights concerns in U.S. foreign policy.

