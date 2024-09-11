Children Rescued From Malaysian Charity Homes Allegedly Subjected To Severe Abuse

On Wednesday, Malaysian authorities executed a major rescue operation, freeing more than 400 children and teenagers suspected of being sexually abused at charity homes operated by a prominent Islamic business organization. Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain confirmed that 201 boys and 201 girls, ranging from ages one to 17, were rescued during coordinated raids on 20 locations across two states in Malaysia.

On Wednesday, Malaysian authorities executed a major rescue operation, freeing more than 400 children and teenagers suspected of being sexually abused at charity homes operated by a prominent Islamic business organization. Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain confirmed that 201 boys and 201 girls, ranging from ages one to 17, were rescued during coordinated raids on 20 locations across two states in Malaysia.

Arrests and Allegations

In the operation, 171 adults, including several ‘ustazs’ (Islamic religious teachers), were arrested. These actions followed reports of alleged neglect, abuse, sexual harassment, and molestation filed earlier this month. The exact sources of these reports have not been disclosed.

Connection to Global Ikhwan Services and Business

The charity homes were managed by Global Ikhwan Services and Business (GISB), a Malaysian firm involved in various business activities across multiple countries. Despite GISB’s denial of allegations related to child exploitation and its commitment to cooperate with authorities, investigations revealed troubling practices. Preliminary findings indicated that many of the children were employees’ offspring who had been subjected to severe abuse since infancy.

Nature of Abuse and Investigations

According to Razarudin, the children were reportedly subjected to serious abuses, including sodomy by adult guardians and being taught to perform similar acts on other children. Some victims endured physical injuries from hot spoons used as punishment, and others faced molestation under the guise of medical treatment prescribed by religious practices. The police chief also noted that religious sentiment was exploited to garner public sympathy and raise funds for the organization.

Background on GISB

GISB has previously been associated with the defunct Al-Arqam religious sect, banned in 1994. While GISB acknowledges its historical connection, it now positions itself as an Islamic conglomerate focused on Muslim practices. The organization has been criticized for controversial stances on marriage and gender roles.

Next Steps

The rescued children will undergo health screenings and documentation as part of the ongoing investigation into sexual offences against minors and human trafficking.

