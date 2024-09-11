Manila To Host Summit At UNGA To ‘Talk Some Sense’ Into China Over South China Sea

A summit involving at least 20 nations is set to take place on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly later this month. This meeting aims to address the ongoing tensions between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, according to Manila’s Washington envoy, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Diplomatic Efforts to Influence China

Romualdez highlighted the importance of collective international action, stating, “The more countries band together and give a message to China that what they’re doing is definitely not on the right side of history, then we have a better than even chance that they will not make that wrong move that we’re all hearing.” The summit, scheduled for the week of September 22 in New York, seeks to “talk some sense into the PRC,” as Romualdez put it, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

Tensions Escalate in the South China Sea

The South China Sea has seen escalating confrontations recently, with the Philippines and China accusing each other of intentionally ramming coast guard vessels. A violent clash in June resulted in a Filipino sailor losing a finger. Romualdez noted that the Philippines faces unprecedented challenges, saying, “As of today, they have about 238 (Chinese) ships or militia vessels swarming in the … area, and they continue to do this day in and day out.”

International Criticism and Call for Peaceful Resolution

In response to Chinese actions, Australia and Japan have condemned China for what they describe as “dangerous and coercive” behavior towards the Philippines. Meanwhile, India and Singapore have advocated for a peaceful resolution to disputes in the South China Sea without resorting to force.

Strengthening Alliances and Diplomatic Strategies

Romualdez emphasized the dual approach of diplomacy and strengthening alliances, stating that while the Philippines strives for a “civil conversation with our neighbours in the north,” it is also crucial to “find ways and means to be able to strengthen our alliances.” The goal is to demonstrate to China that the Philippines is not alone but supported by a coalition of nations opposing its actions in the Indo-Pacific region.

As per media reports, this summit reflects the growing international concern over the South China Sea dispute and aims to galvanize a unified stance against China’s actions in the region.

