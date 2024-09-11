Residents Slam New Queen Statue: ‘It Doesn’t Resemble Her’

A recently unveiled statue in Antrim Castle Gardens, intended to commemorate two years since Queen Elizabeth II's passing, has drawn criticism from locals and officials.

A recently unveiled statue in Antrim Castle Gardens, intended to commemorate two years since Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, has drawn criticism from locals and officials. The statue, which was commissioned to honor the late monarch, has been met with disapproval for its resemblance to the Queen.

Local councillor Vera McWilliam expressed candidly, “We have to be honest, it does not resemble the queen in any shape or form.”

Community Frustration

Richard, a resident of Antrim, voiced his disappointment, stating, “Whoever signed that off needs their eyes tested. It’s not good.” He added, “I would take it away. It doesn’t do anything in memory for her majesty, so definitely I would remove it.”

Another local humorously remarked that the statue resembled Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire. However, some defended the effort, noting, “Such a shame people can only find fault in these – think about the time and effort this guy has put into making them.”

Officials Weigh In

Antrim councillor John Smyth, who was not part of the design committee, commented on the statue’s appearance. “It’s surprising. It looked OK from a distance. I thought the facial could be slightly better,” he said. He compared it to the Duke of Edinburgh statue, which he was involved in, praising its likeness to the Prince.

Smyth acknowledged the challenges of sculpting, stating, “It’s hard to make anything a perfect replica of any person. It’s quite hard to cast.” He explained that the Queen’s smaller stature made the task even more difficult.

Historical Perspective and Defense

David McCorkell, the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, emphasized the statue’s role in preserving the Queen’s legacy. “Seeing these statues alongside each other today, not only protects that bond,” he remarked, “It makes sure that her legacy as our longest ever reigning monarch lives on.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council defended the statue, asserting that it “captures Her Majesty in a dignified pose” and reflects her “grace, steadfastness and lifelong dedication to public service.” They noted that it stands near the statue of Prince Philip and is accompanied by two of the Queen’s beloved dogs.

Despite the mixed reactions, the statues remain on display at the Parterre Garden within Antrim Castle Gardens, intended to serve as a lasting tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip for the public to appreciate.

