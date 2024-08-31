Saturday, August 31, 2024

Celebrating 75 Years Of The Supreme Court Of India: PM Modi’s Tribute To Constitutional Evolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the establishment of the Supreme Court's 75 years as a journey of the Constitution of India and its constitutional values.

Celebrating 75 Years Of The Supreme Court Of India: PM Modi’s Tribute To Constitutional Evolution

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the establishment of the Supreme Court’s 75 years as a journey of the Constitution of India and its constitutional values.

Journey of the Constitution and Democracy

“75 years of the Supreme Court is not just the journey of an institution. It is the journey of the Constitution of India and its constitutional values. This is the journey of India becoming more mature as a democracy,” Prime Minister Modi said during the inaugural event of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Faith in the Judiciary

PM Modi praised the Supreme Court for maintaining the faith of the people of India. “The people of India have never distrusted the Indian judiciary and the Supreme Court. Therefore, these 75 years of the Supreme Court further enhance the glory of India as the Mother of Democracy… I can say with confidence that the Supreme Court has upheld the trust and faith we have in our institution,” he stated.

MUST READ: Amit Shah Commemorates Pranab Mukherjee On His Death Anniversary

Advancements in Judicial Infrastructure

Addressing the issue of justice delays, PM Modi highlighted efforts made in the past decade. “To eliminate delay in justice, work has been done at many levels in the last decade. The country has spent about eight thousand crore rupees for the development of judicial infrastructure in the last 10 years. 75 percent of the amount spent on judicial infrastructure in the last 25 years has been spent in the last 10 years only.”

Inauguration of the National Conference

Before his address, PM Modi inaugurated the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary and unveiled a stamp and coin commemorating 75 years of the Supreme Court of India. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud presented a memento to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event.

Conference Details

The Supreme Court is organizing the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary on August 31 and September 1. The conference will feature five working sessions discussing issues related to the district judiciary, including infrastructure, human resources, inclusive courtrooms, judicial security, judicial wellness, case management, and judicial training.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Kapil Sibal, were also present at the event.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh Government Raised Loans Worth Rs 21,366 Crore In Last 20 Months: CM Sukhu

Tags:

75 years of justice in India 75 years Supreme Court of India Constitution of India milestone Constitutional journey India Indian judiciary 75 years Indian judiciary 75th anniversary Indian Supreme Court anniversary PM Modi Supreme Court celebration Supreme Court India history Supreme Court landmark anniversary Supreme Court of India history
addBlock

Recent Post

S Jaishankar Talks About India’s Relationship With China, Says ‘There…’

S Jaishankar Talks About India’s Relationship With China, Says ‘There…’

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Ajit Pawar Reveals Progress On Seat-Sharing Negotiations

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Ajit Pawar Reveals Progress On Seat-Sharing Negotiations

Tom Hanks Warns Fans About Fake AI Ads Using His Likeness: Do Not Be Fooled

Tom Hanks Warns Fans About Fake AI Ads Using His Likeness: Do Not Be Fooled

Kamala Harris Avoids Race and Gender References in Historic Bid

Kamala Harris Avoids Race and Gender References in Historic Bid

Watch: Helicopter Crashes During Airlift Operation In Kedarnath

Watch: Helicopter Crashes During Airlift Operation In Kedarnath

Germany: Why There Has Been A Steep Rise In Knife Attacks

Germany: Why There Has Been A Steep Rise In Knife Attacks

Who Is Jagdish Tytler? Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Congress Leader In 1984 Anti-Sikh Violence Case

Who Is Jagdish Tytler? Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Congress Leader In 1984 Anti-Sikh Violence...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox