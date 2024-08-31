Saturday, August 31, 2024

Amit Shah Commemorates Pranab Mukherjee On His Death Anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary this Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the tributes to former President of India Pranab Mukherjee on his death anniversary this Saturday. Mukherjee, a veteran politician who served as Union Minister in several governments before becoming India’s 13th President, was honored for his significant contributions to the nation.

Amit Shah’s Tribute on Social Media

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Amit Shah expressed his heartfelt tributes, writing, “My heartfelt tributes to former President of India Dr. Pranab Mukherjee Ji on his Punyatithi.” Shah highlighted Mukherjee’s remarkable journey, stating, “A political stalwart, a scholar, and an ace administrator, Mukherjee Ji’s life journey shone from a humble village in West Bengal to the highest office of the nation, bolstering governance all the way. His contributions will remain an inspiration for nation-building.”

Pranab Mukherjee’s Early Life and Legacy

Born on December 11, 1935, in the village of Mirati in Birbhum District of West Bengal, Mukherjee was the son of freedom fighters Kamada Kinkar Mukherjee and Rajlakshmi. His father, also a Congress leader, was imprisoned several times for his role in India’s struggle for independence.

Final Years and Honors

Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020, at Delhi’s Army Hospital (Research and Referral) following surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. In recognition of his exemplary service, he was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2019. His legacy continues to be remembered and celebrated for his impactful role in Indian politics and governance.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

