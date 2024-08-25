Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Interacts With Lakhpati Didis During Sammelan In Jalgaon

During the ongoing Lakhpati Didi Sammelan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with women beneficiaries from across the country on Sunday.

At the event held in Jalgaon, the Prime Minister engaged personally with each woman. Prior to this, he was ceremoniously welcomed by four women with a traditional Thali. In return, PM Modi performed an Aarati.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Lakhpati Didis during the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jalgaon. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/yapwIyLXmq — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to provide & facilitate women 11 lakh new beneficiaries, which were added in the third term of the NDA government.

Later, PM Modi will announce a revolving fund of ₹2,500 crore, which will assist about 48 lakh Self-Help Group members.

Additionally, a bank loan of ₹5,000 crore will be disbursed, benefiting approximately 26 lakh Self-Help Group members.

PM Modi To Visit Jodhpur

Besides meeting the Lakhpati Didis at Jalgaon, Prime Minister will also visit Jodhpur on evening. Where, he will attend closing event of the Rajasthan High Court’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations as chief guest. During the event, he will also inaugurate the Museum of Rajasthan High Court.

Earlier on Saturday, the prime minister declared, that he looks forward to attend the Sammelan of Lakhpati Didis. In addition, he asserted, that this scheme is serving as a crucial vehicle in empowering the women of our country.

I look forward to being in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, tomorrow, 25th August, to participate in the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan. During the programme, certificates will be handed over to 11 lakh Lakhpati Didis. This scheme is playing a key role in boosting women empowerment. A fund of Rs.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2024

