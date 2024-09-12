Lahore HC Dismisses Petition Challenging Utility Store Closures

The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a petition challenging the government's decision to close utility stores. The petition was reviewed by a bench led by Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh.

On Wednesday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a petition challenging the government’s decision to close utility stores. The petition was reviewed by a bench led by Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh.

Court’s Stance on Government Policy

The LHC stated that it cannot intervene in matters of government policy, such as the closure of utility stores. The court suggested that issues related to utility store closures should be addressed in Parliament, indicating that the legislative body is the appropriate forum for such discussions.

Government’s Clarification

Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Minister of Industries and Production, clarified earlier on Tuesday that there are no plans to close or wind up the Utility Stores Corporation.

His statement was a response to a call to attention raised by Asifa Bhutto Zardari of the PPP in the National Assembly.

Concerns About Employee Job Loss

Bhutto’s notice highlighted concerns that the closure of Utility Stores Corporation could result in the loss of jobs for 25,000 employees. In response, Minister Hussain emphasized that the government is only discussing organizational restructuring. He assured that efforts are being made to protect employees’ rights and that further work on this matter is ongoing.

The Lahore High Court’s dismissal of the plea and the government’s clarification reflect ongoing discussions and concerns about the future of utility stores and their impact on employees.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

