Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Kundi Accuses PTI Of Anti-State Activities

In a recent development from Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of pursuing an “anti-state” agenda and condemned the recent protests organized by the party in the province. Reports ARY News.

In his statements, Governor Kundi alleged that a PTI leader had invited the foreign minister of a neighboring country to destabilize Pakistan. He criticized this invitation, asserting that it demonstrated PTI’s intentions to undermine national stability.

Further, he also condemned the protests led by PTI, suggesting that the party aimed to incite chaos and anarchy in the country.

He emphasized that the planned rally at D-Chowk would not be allowed to compromise national interests and highlighted the importance of maintaining law and order in the region.

Also, the governor revealed that during his meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the primary focus was the “deteriorating” law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In light of the protests, he also addressed the potential imposition of governor’s rule in the province, asserting that the provincial government’s control had significantly weakened in the southern region.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between police and PTI activists at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on Saturday. Heavy rainfall diminished the effect of police tear gas, allowing a surge of protesters to advance towards the protest site, as noted by the Express Tribune. In response, police detained several activists near Jinnah Avenue.

(With Inputs From ANI)