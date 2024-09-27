Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Pakistan Signs JF-17 Fighter Jet Deal With Azerbaijan

On Thursday, Pakistan’s military announced it has finalized a contract for the sale of JF-17 Block III fighter jets to Azerbaijan.

Pakistan Signs JF-17 Fighter Jet Deal With Azerbaijan

On Thursday, Pakistan’s military announced it has finalized a contract for the sale of JF-17 Block III fighter jets to Azerbaijan. This aircraft, co-produced by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in collaboration with China, underscores Pakistan’s evolving defense partnerships, particularly as its ties with the United States have become strained in recent years.

Details of the Deal Remain Under Wraps

While specifics regarding the cost and quantity of the jets were not disclosed, the military emphasized that this agreement reflects Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing defense collaboration with allied nations and boosting Azerbaijan’s air power capabilities. The sale positions Pakistan as an emerging defense supplier in the region.

READ MORE: Pakistan’s Economic Boost: Financial Aid From China, UAE, Saudi

Strengthening Azerbaijan-Pakistan Relations

The relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan has been strengthening significantly. In July, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Pakistan, where both nations pledged to deepen cooperation across various sectors, including defense. Following this visit, Pakistan deployed an air force contingent to Baku for a defense exhibition, showcasing the JF-17 aircraft.

Enhancing Military Capabilities

The JF-17 Block III represents the latest iteration of this fighter jet, designed for versatile combat operations, thereby providing Azerbaijan with advanced air power options. The country has been actively modernizing its military, particularly after last year’s clashes with Armenia, which reignited long-standing tensions in the region.

Armenia Seeks Support from India

As Pakistan strengthens military ties with Azerbaijan, Armenia has increasingly turned to India for defense assistance. In 2020, Armenia entered into a $2 billion defense partnership with India, leading to substantial acquisitions of Indian weaponry, including the Akash-1S air defense system. Reports indicate that Armenia is set to receive this missile system in late 2024.

Geopolitical Rivalry in the Caucasus

The South Caucasus has historically been a battleground for geopolitical competition. Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has a predominantly ethnic Armenian population. This conflict has influenced regional alliances, with Turkey backing Azerbaijan and Armenia seeking closer relations with India.

Implications of the Recent Arms Deal

The recent arms agreement between Pakistan and Azerbaijan highlights the shifting defense dynamics in the region, where military partnerships are increasingly shaped by broader geopolitical interests.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Musk’s X Seeks Ban Lift From Brazil’s Supreme Court

Filed under

Azerbaijan JF-17 Pakistan

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox