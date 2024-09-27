Pakistan Signs JF-17 Fighter Jet Deal With Azerbaijan

On Thursday, Pakistan’s military announced it has finalized a contract for the sale of JF-17 Block III fighter jets to Azerbaijan.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s military announced it has finalized a contract for the sale of JF-17 Block III fighter jets to Azerbaijan. This aircraft, co-produced by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in collaboration with China, underscores Pakistan’s evolving defense partnerships, particularly as its ties with the United States have become strained in recent years.

Details of the Deal Remain Under Wraps

While specifics regarding the cost and quantity of the jets were not disclosed, the military emphasized that this agreement reflects Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing defense collaboration with allied nations and boosting Azerbaijan’s air power capabilities. The sale positions Pakistan as an emerging defense supplier in the region.

Strengthening Azerbaijan-Pakistan Relations

The relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan has been strengthening significantly. In July, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Pakistan, where both nations pledged to deepen cooperation across various sectors, including defense. Following this visit, Pakistan deployed an air force contingent to Baku for a defense exhibition, showcasing the JF-17 aircraft.

Enhancing Military Capabilities

The JF-17 Block III represents the latest iteration of this fighter jet, designed for versatile combat operations, thereby providing Azerbaijan with advanced air power options. The country has been actively modernizing its military, particularly after last year’s clashes with Armenia, which reignited long-standing tensions in the region.

Armenia Seeks Support from India

As Pakistan strengthens military ties with Azerbaijan, Armenia has increasingly turned to India for defense assistance. In 2020, Armenia entered into a $2 billion defense partnership with India, leading to substantial acquisitions of Indian weaponry, including the Akash-1S air defense system. Reports indicate that Armenia is set to receive this missile system in late 2024.

Geopolitical Rivalry in the Caucasus

The South Caucasus has historically been a battleground for geopolitical competition. Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which has a predominantly ethnic Armenian population. This conflict has influenced regional alliances, with Turkey backing Azerbaijan and Armenia seeking closer relations with India.

Implications of the Recent Arms Deal

The recent arms agreement between Pakistan and Azerbaijan highlights the shifting defense dynamics in the region, where military partnerships are increasingly shaped by broader geopolitical interests.

