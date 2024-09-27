Musk’s X Seeks Ban Lift From Brazil’s Supreme Court

In a significant shift, Elon Musk’s platform X has informed Brazil’s Supreme Court that it has adhered to orders aimed at curbing misinformation and is requesting the lifting of the ban imposed on the service.

In a significant shift, Elon Musk’s platform X has informed Brazil’s Supreme Court that it has adhered to orders aimed at curbing misinformation and is requesting the lifting of the ban imposed on the service. This information was revealed in a document reviewed by Reuters.

A Long Standoff with Brazilian Authorities

For over five months, Musk resisted what he termed “censorship” in a contentious dispute with a Brazilian judge, culminating in a court ruling that restricted access to X in late August. While a court decision regarding the platform’s reinstatement is still awaited, sources close to Musk suggest that access could be restored within days.

X Advocates for Free Expression

Late Thursday, X emphasized the necessity of access to its platform in Brazil, stating it is “essential for a thriving democracy.” The company reiterated its commitment to respecting the sovereignty of nations where it operates and pledged to continue advocating for “freedom of expression and due process of law through legal processes,” as noted in a statement from its global affairs team.

Judicial Actions Against X

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, leading a local initiative against perceived threats to democracy and the misuse of disinformation, ordered the ban on the platform following Musk’s decision to close X’s offices in Brazil. This legal conflict also impacted Musk’s other venture, Starlink, when De Moraes froze its accounts, prompting Musk to label him a “dictator.”

Market Significance and Public Response

Brazil ranks as X’s sixth-largest market, boasting around 21.5 million users. According to Thiago de Aragao, a senior researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, “Musk was afraid to lose market share; he also realized that this was a nonsense battle and that Brazilians were not turning their backs on Justice Alexandre de Moraes as he had expected.”

Attempts to Circumvent the Ban

In a bid to bypass Moraes’ restrictions, X resorted to using third-party cloud services, allowing access to the platform despite the ban. However, this strategy proved temporary after Moraes threatened substantial fines against the company.

A New Strategy Moving Forward

Recently, X adopted a more conciliatory approach by appointing a local legal representative, fulfilling Moraes’ requirements. The company disclosed that it had blocked nine accounts linked to an investigation into hate speech and misinformation.

Rubens Barbosa, a former Brazilian ambassador to the U.S., remarked, “His backtracking is very positive. Whether one agrees with it or not, the law is to be respected, not defied.”

Musk’s Future Approach in Brazil

Insiders familiar with Musk’s perspective indicate that he plans to adopt a different strategy upon X’s return to Brazil. While he may remain combative, the emphasis will likely shift towards respecting legal frameworks. “From now on, he will fight in the courts,” one insider commented.

X has yet to respond to requests for additional comment.

