U.S.-China Relations: Secretary Of State To Meet Wang Yi

In the midst of escalating tensions between the United States and China, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday in New York City, as confirmed by the U.S. State Department.

In the midst of escalating tensions between the United States and China, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday in New York City, as confirmed by the U.S. State Department.

Strained U.S.-China Relations

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have become increasingly strained due to disputes over various issues, including U.S. export controls on advanced chip technology, trade tariffs, the status of Taiwan, human rights concerns, and geopolitical conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

The diplomatic meeting will occur at 1:30 PM ET (5:30 PM GMT) on Friday, coinciding with the Chinese foreign minister’s attendance at the United Nations General Assembly.

READ MORE: From Helene To Yagi: A Year Of Unprecedented Storms

China’s Call for Tariff Reductions

This week, China urged the U.S. to “promptly” lift all additional tariffs imposed on Chinese goods. The call comes amid ongoing discussions about economic and political cooperation.

Geopolitical Challenges for the U.S.

The United States has raised alarms over China’s growing relationship with Russia since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Conversely, Beijing has voiced its concerns regarding U.S. support for Taiwan, which remains a significant point of contention. The U.S. is Taiwan’s foremost international ally and arms supplier, even though it does not officially recognize the Taiwanese government, maintaining formal relations solely with Beijing.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell remarked earlier this month that the challenges posed by China are greater than those experienced during the Cold War.

Aiming for Cooperative Relations

While the Biden administration has reiterated its desire to avoid a cold war with China, analysts and some members of Congress have suggested that the escalating competition between the two superpowers resembles a new form of cold war.

In recent months, both sides have kept diplomatic channels open. The White House indicated last month that a call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Biden was being arranged soon.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Economic Boost: Financial Aid From China, UAE, Saudi