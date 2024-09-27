Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

U.S.-China Relations: Secretary Of State To Meet Wang Yi

In the midst of escalating tensions between the United States and China, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday in New York City, as confirmed by the U.S. State Department.

U.S.-China Relations: Secretary Of State To Meet Wang Yi

In the midst of escalating tensions between the United States and China, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday in New York City, as confirmed by the U.S. State Department.

Strained U.S.-China Relations

Relations between the world’s two largest economies have become increasingly strained due to disputes over various issues, including U.S. export controls on advanced chip technology, trade tariffs, the status of Taiwan, human rights concerns, and geopolitical conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

The diplomatic meeting will occur at 1:30 PM ET (5:30 PM GMT) on Friday, coinciding with the Chinese foreign minister’s attendance at the United Nations General Assembly.

READ MORE: From Helene To Yagi: A Year Of Unprecedented Storms

China’s Call for Tariff Reductions

This week, China urged the U.S. to “promptly” lift all additional tariffs imposed on Chinese goods. The call comes amid ongoing discussions about economic and political cooperation.

Geopolitical Challenges for the U.S.

The United States has raised alarms over China’s growing relationship with Russia since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Conversely, Beijing has voiced its concerns regarding U.S. support for Taiwan, which remains a significant point of contention. The U.S. is Taiwan’s foremost international ally and arms supplier, even though it does not officially recognize the Taiwanese government, maintaining formal relations solely with Beijing.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell remarked earlier this month that the challenges posed by China are greater than those experienced during the Cold War.

Aiming for Cooperative Relations

While the Biden administration has reiterated its desire to avoid a cold war with China, analysts and some members of Congress have suggested that the escalating competition between the two superpowers resembles a new form of cold war.

In recent months, both sides have kept diplomatic channels open. The White House indicated last month that a call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Biden was being arranged soon.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Economic Boost: Financial Aid From China, UAE, Saudi

Filed under

antony blinken China U.S wang yi

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox