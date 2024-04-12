Palestinian UN Membership Bid Faces Setback as Security Council Fails to Reach Consensus

The Palestinian bid for full UN membership faced a setback as members of the UN Security Council failed to reach a consensus on Thursday. This means that the issue is likely to proceed to a more formal council vote. The Palestinians have sought full membership for years, aiming for recognition of Palestinian statehood. To become a UN member state, a request must pass through the Security Council, where the United States, an ally of Israel, holds veto power, and then gain endorsement from the General Assembly.

Amid Israel’s offensive in Gaza, the Palestinians revived their 2011 UN membership application, prompting the Security Council to initiate a formal review process. The ad hoc committee, composed of council member states, convened but did not achieve consensus during its closed-door meeting. While two-thirds of the members were reportedly in favor of full membership, the committee requires unanimous agreement to move forward. Now, any Security Council member can propose a resolution for a vote on the matter.

According to diplomatic sources, a vote could take place on April 18, possibly initiated by Algeria, which represents Arab nations on the Council. However, even if the vote garners the necessary nine of 15 votes, a veto from the United States is anticipated. The U.S. maintains that Palestinian statehood should result from an agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, rather than being determined by the United Nations.

The Gaza conflict escalated following Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in significant casualties.