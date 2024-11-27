Petition Filed For ISKCON Ban In Bangladesh Following The Arrest Of Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu

A petition was filed in Bangladesh seeking a ban on ISKCON amid violence against Hindus. Protests and clashes followed the arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, sparking international concern.

A petition calling for a blanket ban on the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, or ISKCON, was moved before the Bangladesh High Court on Wednesday amid rising violent attacks on the Hindu minority. The petition also demanded that Chittagong and Rangpur be declared areas of emergency to prevent more violence, as protests continued unabated in both cities.

Hearing by the Court Against the Government’s Actions

The Daily Star reported that a high court bench, through a rule issued, called for information from Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman on the government’s response to ISKCON’s activities. The court, with Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury sitting, passed this order following newspaper articles submitted by Supreme Court lawyer Moniruzzaman detailing ISKCON’s recent activities.

Increasing Concerns About Religious Minorities

The high court called for instant action by the government toward this issue, pointing to the risks religious minorities might face in Bangladesh.

Unrest Breaks Out Following Arrest of Hindu Monk

The unrest was triggered by the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu on November 25 at Dhaka’s airport. Known for championing the safety and rights of religious minorities, Das was charged with sedition and denied bail. Following his detention, protests erupted across the country, with demonstrations outside the Chittagong court turning violent and resulting in a lawyer’s death and over 20 injuries from clashes.

Calls for International Attention

ISKCON condemned the arrest of Das and pleaded before the world to intervene into Bangladesh. “The UN must step in to save minorities in Bangladesh. The ongoing persecution is unacceptable,” a spokesperson for the outfit said, adding that the future does not look bright for them.

India’s Foreign Ministry Expresses Deep Concern

India’s foreign ministry expressed “deep concern” over the attack, viewing it as a part of an alarming pattern of attacks against Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh. “This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft, vandalism, and desecration of deities and temples,” the statement said. The ministry also condemned attacks on peaceful protests and urged the Bangladeshi authorities to protect the rights and safety of all minorities, including their freedom of assembly and expression.

Bangladesh Defends Its Actions

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted by condemning India’s statement, describing it as an inappropriate intervention in the country’s internal matters. “It is with utter dismay and deep sense of hurt that the government of Bangladesh notes that the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das has been misconstrued by certain quarters since Chinmoy Krishna Das has been arrested on specific charges,” the statement read.

Bangladesh added that India’s reaction misrepresented facts and contradicted the harmony between the two nations and their commitment to mutual understanding and coexistence among different faiths.

