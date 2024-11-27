Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
ISKCON Kolkata Urges Indian Government To Address Attacks On Monks In Bangladesh

ISKCON Kolkata has raised concerns with India over ongoing persecution of its monks and Hindu communities in Bangladesh, following the arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

ISKCON Kolkata has seriously raised concerns with the Indian government over the ongoing persecution of its monks and Hindu religious communities in Bangladesh. This is after the recent arrest of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, a development that is very worrying in light of a series of attacks on members of the Hindu Vaishnavite order and other minority communities.

A Worrying Pattern of Persecution

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharaman Das shared with PTI that Chinmoy Krishna Das’s arrest is the latest example of a disturbing trend of violence and intimidation aimed at ISKCON monks and other Hindu religious groups, including the Ramakrishna Mission. “The arrest and mounting threats by Islamists against ISKCON and other Hindu religious orders like Ramakrishna Mission had been going on for the past three months, and Das’s arrest was the last instance as of now. The situation is alarming and we have urged the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry to take appropriate steps to save and protect the lives and properties of people under such attacks,” Das said. He described the situation as alarming and urged the Indian government to take proactive measures to protect the lives and property of those affected.

Appeals for Action and International Attention

ISKCON Kolkata has already approached the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry seeking intervention to put an end to further attacks on the minority communities. “We have urged the Centre to prevail upon the Bangladesh government so that such incidents stop,” Das, who serves as Vice-president of the organization, emphasized.

The organization further aspires to international awareness and help, appealing that the United Nations take heed of the matter and push for the urgent release of Chinmoy Krishna Das who was detained for his advocacy of security for the minority in Bangladesh.

Unresolved Threats

The monk revealed that monks from all regions of Bangladesh have received warnings of abduction and other violence at the hands of Islamist groups. Despite raising such concerns with authorities in Bangladesh, they never took adequate steps to keep them safe. “Our monks at several places in Bangladesh had been getting threats of being abducted and getting a lesson of their lives by certain Islamist elements at gatherings in recent times but the authorities there despite being told did not take effective steps to address our concerns,” he said.

The Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on Monday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka when he was going to leave for Chattogram. Following this, the Bangladeshi court refused his bail in the sedition case and directed his detention in prison.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra CM Decision Today? BJP Stands By Fadnavis, Rejects Bihar Model

 

Lifestyle

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Can Curry Plant Seeds Help Diabetics Manage Blood Sugar Levels?

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Are You Drinking Toxic Water? New Study Reveals Century-Old Chemical In Water

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

Can Massage Therapy Help Manage ADHD In Adolescents? Study Reveals

