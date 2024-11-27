Maharashtra CM Decision Today? BJP Stands By Fadnavis, Rejects Bihar Model

As the negociations heat up within the Mahayuti Alliance on who would occupy the CM’s seat in Maharastra between Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, the Bhartiya Janta Party has made it clear that they are not willing to replicate the Bihar formula for choosing the CM in their state.

Eknath Shinde resigned on Tuesday from the post of Chief Minister in order to fulfill his constitutional obligation, but the question of who will take the seat of CM is still under muddy waters.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla opened up to the media and said, “Firstly, the announcement to make Nitish Kumar CM was done before the election. In Maharashtra, there was no such commitment made to the Shiv Sena. Secondly, we formed an alliance with Janata Dal (United) in Bihar so that the BJP could make inroads into the state, which did not happen. Hence there is no question of replicating the same in Maharashtra.”

Prem Shukla recently told The Indian Express that the political model used in Bihar is not applicable to Maharashtra. “In Maharashtra, there is no reason for such a commitment as we have a stronger organisational base and leadership. Above all, the party never gave any commitment of continuing with Eknath Shinde as CM after the elections. “Contrary to this, the top leadership continued maintaining all along the elections that a decision on the CM would depend on the outcome of the electoral outcome.”

Debate Over Chief Ministerial Leadership

Raosaheb Danve, former union minister and BJP’s election coordinator, rejected claims made by some Shiv Sena leaders that Shinde had been promised the chief minister’s position prior to the elections. He pointed out, “The process of choosing the CM has started. Two parties have already appointed their legislative leaders, and the BJP will pick one soon.”

Sources in the BJP say that Shinde’s bid for the CM’s post is not going down well with the central leadership. This feedback was conveyed within the party, and hence a show of strength that Shiv Sena leaders had planned at Varsha on Tuesday morning was cancelled. A senior Sena leader said, “The BJP has conveyed to Shinde that the CM’s post will be retained by the party.”

Final Stages of Decision-Making

Recently, Eknath Shinde met Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar with Governor CP Radhakrishnan present on the leadership issue. The Governor told Shinde to continue as a caretaker chief minister until a new chief minister assumes the position.

This sense of urgency came as the term of the outgoing assembly ended on Tuesday, November 26. The Mahayuti coalition had done extremely well in the recently held elections, winning 230 of 288 seats. The BJP had won 132 seats, which puts Fadnavis as the first choice for the CM’s post, followed by Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena with 57 seats and Ajit Pawar’s NCP with 41.

Clarity Expected Soon

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat indicated that the decision on the CM would be clear by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning after Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar discussed it with key BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“The three leaders will meet in the evening and take an appropriate decision, which will be communicated to the media later,” Shirsat explained. He acknowledged the general sentiment that Shinde should continue as CM, noting, “since the assembly elections were contested under Shinde’s leadership, there is a general feeling among the people that he should continue as the chief minister,” but added, “I am not aware of the stand of top BJP leaders regarding the chief minister’s post.”

Support for Fadnavis’ Leadership

Union minister Ramdas Athawale said in New Delhi that the BJP plans to induct Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister for a third term, although the party has not made an official announcement about this. A BJP leader, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the party would not make any official announcements until the ministerial portfolios are allocated.

