Wednesday, November 27, 2024
we-woman
‘Congress Should Stay Away From Adani Case and Manipur Issues’: Adv Jethmalani

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani has dismissed allegations of bribery against the Adani Group, describing them as baseless and politically motivated.

‘Congress Should Stay Away From Adani Case and Manipur Issues’: Adv Jethmalani

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani has dismissed allegations of bribery against the Adani Group, describing them as baseless and politically motivated. In a statement, he accused the opposition, particularly the Congress party, of rushing to criticize Adani without substantial evidence, following the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment.

Questioning the Timing and Intent

Jethmalani argued that the DOJ’s actions appear to be politically driven, likening them to a “scorched earth policy” by the outgoing Biden administration. “President Trump himself called the DOJ a farce,” he said, emphasizing that such a statement from a president-elect holds significant weight.

He noted the suspicious timing of the indictment, which coincided with Gautam Adani congratulating Donald Trump on his electoral success. Jethmalani suggested that the allegations were rushed and lacked credible evidence, describing the process as a “hatchet job.”

Criticism of Congress and the Opposition

Jethmalani accused the Congress party and the INDI Alliance of leveraging the allegations for political gain. He suggested that the opposition was diverting attention from its recent electoral loss in Maharashtra by focusing on the Adani issue.

“Congress and the INDI Alliance seem to harp on two issues involving alleged foreign interference—Adani and Manipur,” he said. “These are matters that they should refrain from politicizing. It’s not in the country’s interest to keep stoking these fires.”

Broader Context

Jethmalani also drew parallels between the current situation and the Biden administration’s approach to international conflicts, particularly in Ukraine. He argued that escalating issues without a clear resolution has adverse consequences, suggesting that a similar pattern is at play with the Adani allegations.

Calls for Responsibility

The senior counsel concluded by urging political parties to act in the nation’s best interest and avoid promoting narratives that could harm India’s reputation and economic stability. He emphasized the absence of concrete evidence in the DOJ indictment and called for a more measured approach to such issues.

Also Read: Ceasefire Agreement Ends Israel-Hezbollah Conflict, Check Points

 

Filed under

adani issue Adv Jethmalani congress Congress should stay away MANIPUR
