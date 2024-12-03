Petition Filed To BAN Indian TV Channels In Bangladesh, Impacting Local Culture

The writ petition seeks to prohibit Indian channels like Republic Bangla, Star Jalsha, Star Plus, and Zee Bangla, arguing that their programming is unregulated and undermines Bangladeshi cultural values.

A Bangladeshi lawyer, Ekhlas Uddin Bhuiyan, has filed a writ petition in the Bangladesh High Court (HC) seeking to ban Indian television channels in the country, citing concerns about their adverse influence on local culture and society.

According to reports from ANI and the Dhaka Tribune, the petition was filed on December 2 under Bangladesh’s Cable Television Network Operation Act, 2006.

The writ petition seeks to prohibit Indian channels like Republic Bangla, Star Jalsha, Star Plus, and Zee Bangla, arguing that their programming is unregulated and undermines Bangladeshi cultural values. It alleges that provocative news and entertainment content aired on these channels is detrimental to the youth and society at large.

The petition has named the secretaries of the Information and Home Ministries, as well as the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), among others, as respondents. A hearing is expected to be conducted by a bench comprising Justices Fatema Najib and Sikder Mahmudur Razi.

The filing comes amidst increasing tension in Bangladesh over violence targeting minority groups. Following the arrest of former Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das over allegations of sedition and the hoisting of a saffron flag over Bangladesh’s national flag, the country has witnessed attacks on Hindu temples and other minority communities. Clashes in Chittagong on November 27 further heightened tensions, resulting in the death of a lawyer during protests.

India has expressed concerns over the violence against minorities in Bangladesh and urged its interim government to take decisive steps to ensure the safety and rights of vulnerable communities.

The petition reflects ongoing debates about the influence of foreign media in Bangladesh and the need for regulatory oversight to preserve cultural integrity and social harmony.

