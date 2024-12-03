Home
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Bangladesh Lawyer Defending Chinmoy Das Attacked, Admitted In ICU

A Bangladeshi lawyer, Advocate Ramen Roy, was reportedly attacked at his home, allegedly by Islamist groups, for defending Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in a sedition case. The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon) India has raised concerns about the safety of individuals defending minority rights in Bangladesh, stating that Roy is now in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), fighting for his life.

According to Radharamn Das, Vice President and spokesperson of Iskcon India, the attackers vandalized Roy’s home before brutally assaulting him. Das described the attack as a “direct consequence” of Roy’s legal representation of Chinmoy Das.

“This reflects the growing dangers faced by those advocating for the rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh,” Das said. He has called for prayers and solidarity for Roy.

Background of Chinmoy Krishna Das

Chinmoy Krishna Das, an expelled Iskcon monk, was arrested on November 25 at Dhaka airport on charges of sedition for allegedly disrespecting Bangladesh’s national flag during a rally in October. The rally was organized by the Bangladesh Sanmilito Sanatani Jagoron Jot, a coalition advocating for the rights of Bangladeshi Hindus.

Chinmoy Das’s arrest has sparked widespread unrest. Protests in Dhaka and Chittagong turned violent, leading to clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Tragically, a Muslim lawyer was killed during protests outside a Chittagong court. Authorities have since arrested 33 individuals in connection with the violence.

Rise In Anti Hindu Violence

Tensions have been high for Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, which makes up about 8% of the country’s 170 million population. Over 200 attacks have been reported since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August amid student-led protests. Advocacy groups are urging international attention to protect the rights and safety of minorities in the region.

The incident highlights the precarious position of human rights defenders in Bangladesh, as well as the challenges faced by religious minorities amid rising violence.

Indian Student Sayan Ghosh Attacked In Bangladesh

In an exclusive discussion with the Sayan Ghosh, he revealed the bitter reality of minorities in Bangladesh. He claimed that he did not receive any assistance from the administration or the Indian Embassy.

Despite his severe injuries, Sayan shared that he received no immediate medical aid or assistance from local authorities. “No one came forward to help—not the police, not the medical authorities,” he said. Even a call to the emergency helpline yielded no results. He was forced to walk to a police station, where his plea was dismissed on grounds that his case could not be registered as a foreigner.

Desperate for treatment, Sayan sought help at multiple medical facilities. “The private clinics turned me away because it was a police case. After much struggle, I finally received treatment at Dhaka Medical College,” he explained, emphasizing the ordeal of navigating the system.

Continue Reading: Indian Tourist Sayan Ghosh Attacked In Bangladesh, Shares Horrifying Insights From The Country | Exclusive

