Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Indian Tourist Sayan Ghosh Attacked In Bangladesh, Shares Horrifying Insights From The Country | Exclusive

A 21-year-old Indian tourist, Sayan Ghosh from Belgharia, West Bengal, returned home severely injured and traumatized after a violent attack during his visit to Dhaka, Bangladesh. What was meant to be a leisure trip turned into a horrifying experience, shedding light on escalating tensions for Indian visitors in the neighboring country.

Why Did Sayan Travel To Bangladesh ?

Sayan began his journey on November 23, intending to visit a friend and address some personal matters. However, on November 26, while exploring a local market, he became a victim of mob violence. “I was attacked with stones, leaving me with four stitches on the back of my head and two below my eye,” Sayan recounted, his voice weak from the ordeal.

No Assistance From Bangladesh Police

Despite his severe injuries, Sayan shared that he received no immediate medical aid or assistance from local authorities. “No one came forward to help—not the police, not the medical authorities,” he said. Even a call to the emergency helpline yielded no results. He was forced to walk to a police station, where his plea was dismissed on grounds that his case could not be registered as a foreigner.

Desperate for treatment, Sayan sought help at multiple medical facilities. “The private clinics turned me away because it was a police case. After much struggle, I finally received treatment at Dhaka Medical College,” he explained, emphasizing the ordeal of navigating the system.

To make matters worse, the mob had stolen Sayan’s phone and money, leaving him unable to contact his family. “It was only after I returned to my friend’s house that I managed to get some help,” he said.

Indian Embassy Fails To Help

Sayan’s attempt to reach out to the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh for assistance proved futile. “I called the embassy, but they didn’t take my case seriously. I was told to seek help elsewhere,” he shared in disappointment.

Sayan’s experience paints a grim picture of the challenges faced by Indian tourists in Bangladesh. “Hindus are facing a lot of hostility there. Visiting as an Indian is dangerous. At a university, I even saw the Indian flag laid on the ground to be stepped on,” he said, warning others to reconsider traveling to Bangladesh.

Watch Full Video:

Sayan’s traumatic experience has raised concerns about the safety of Indian citizens and the deteriorating condition of minorities in Bangladesh.

Also Read: Why An Indian Hindu Come To Our Country?’ Questions Attackers To Indian Tourist Assaulted In Bangladesh

 

Filed under

Bangladesh Minorities in Bangladesh Sayan Ghosh Attacked

