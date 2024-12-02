PM Modi Invites Putin For India Visit In Early 2025, Timing To Be Confirmed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India early in 2025. The exact dates, however, are yet to be finalized as Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov confirmed the plans during a recent briefing.

The invitation was extended following an understanding between India and Russia on frequent bilateral visits between the leaderships. According to Yury Ushakov while referring to the invitation, he said, “Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it’s our turn.” He added, “We received Mr. Modi’s invitation and we will certainly consider it positively. We will figure out the tentative dates early next year.”

A meeting between the two leaders is a part of continuous efforts to build India-Russia relations and, hopefully, critical issues will top the agenda of discussions during the visit.

It will be Putin’s first visit to India after the Ukraine conflict.

Close Communication Between Modi And Putin

Prime Minister Modi and President Putin enjoy an excellent bond, speaking on the phone to each other every few months. The two leaders also meet in person on a regular basis. This year, the leaders met twice; Prime Minister Modi visited Moscow in July for the 22nd Russia-India Summit.

PM Modi was welcomed and honored, giving him the highest national award for Russia, called “The Order of St Andrew the Apostle,” for his dedicated efforts toward strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. The rapport between the two leaders has attracted considerable attention, especially due to the warm personal interactions that have been documented, such as a hug and a ride in an electric car.

Recent Visits By Modi To Russia

Earlier in October, PM Modi participated in a two-day function in Kazan, Russia. He was at BRICS summit and also presented his thanks to President Putin along with the Russian people on their hospitality. The highlights of his visit have been put in social media also where mutual warmth and cooperation have continued.

With this invitation, India and Russia look forward to increasing their ties in the coming years, through both diplomatic dialogue and on-the-ground collaborations. As preparations for the 2025 visit unravel, it remains clear that the India-Russia partnership will continue to be a key focal point in international relations.

