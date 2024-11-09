Russian President Putin Signs Mutual Defence Accord With North Korea

This pact underscores the deepening strategic ties, between Moscow and Pyongyang amid ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially signed a mutual defence treaty with North Korea on Saturday.

The accord , announced for the first time in June after a summit in Pyongyang between Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, provides for mutual defence by both states in any incident of an armed attack.

A ratification decree was published on an official Russian legislative website, thereby confirming ratification in the country’s parliament.

Ukraine and South Korea have alleged the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, providing military support against Ukraine and supplying weaponry. However, Russia has still not confirmed the presence of North Korean troops.

(inputs from Reuters)

