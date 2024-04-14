Police Confirm Sydney Stabbing That Resulted In 6 Deaths Was Not Motivated By Ideology

Police were summoned to the Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney’s east just before 4 p.m. (0600 GMT) on Saturday following reports of a stabbing incident. On Sunday, Sydney police ruled out terrorism or ideology as motives after a man killed six people in a random stabbing attack in one of the city’s busiest shopping centers.

Witnesses recounted how the man, identified by police as Joel Cauchi on Sunday, was dressed in shorts and an Australian national rugby league jersey. He was observed running through the mall with a knife, randomly attacking individuals. Some shoppers and staff attempted to intervene, while others sought refuge in closed shops.

The 40-year-old assailant fatally stabbed six people and injured at least 12 before being shot dead by a senior female police officer who confronted him, according to reports.

“This was a terrible scene,” Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke stated at a media briefing on Sunday, confirming that the man was known to police in Queensland.

“To this point, we have no information, evidence, or intelligence that suggests this was driven by any particular motivation, ideology, or otherwise.”

Cooke noted that it had been determined that Cauchi had a history of mental health issues, and police had spoken with his family after the attack.

Five of the six victims were women, and several individuals, including a nine-month-old baby, were hospitalized with stab wounds, as reported by police on Saturday. The baby was said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Also Read : Italian Town Utilizes Giant Mirror to Bring Winter Sun Back to Viganella

The mother of the baby was reported by local media to have succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have been so brutally killed during such a senseless attack,” a statement from King Charles on the Royal Family’s X account in reference to the attacks said.

Australia, with a population of about 26 million, has stringent gun and knife laws, and incidents like the one on Saturday are uncommon.

“We have seen the footage of ordinary Australians putting themselves in harm’s way to help their fellow citizens. That bravery was quite extraordinary… it’s the best of Australians amidst this tragedy,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remarked on Sunday.