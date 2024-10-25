Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Polls Reveal Trump Outperforms Harris On Economic Trust Among Americans

Recent polling reveals a shift in voter sentiment, with 44% trusting Trump over 43% for economic leadership. As the election nears, confidence in Harris is dwindling despite backing from Nobel Prize-winning economists.

Polls Reveal Trump Outperforms Harris On Economic Trust Among Americans

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, a notable shift in voter sentiment regarding economic leadership is emerging. Recent polling data from the Financial Times, in partnership with the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, indicates that 44% of registered voters now trust former President Donald Trump more than Vice President Kamala Harris when it comes to handling the economy. In contrast, 43% express confidence in Harris’s economic leadership. This marks a significant change in public perception, as Harris previously held a slight edge in trustworthiness.

When voters were asked which candidate would leave them better off financially, 45% chose Trump, while only 37% selected Harris. This growing skepticism towards Harris’s economic capabilities may stem from voters’ reluctance to credit her and President Joe Biden for any perceived improvements in economic conditions, such as growth and low unemployment rates. The Financial Times poll revealed that 51% of respondents felt they were “much” or “somewhat” better off under Trump, significantly higher than the 28% who expressed the same sentiment about Biden.

MUST READ: Israeli Airstrike Kills 3 Journalists in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions

Interestingly, despite these public perceptions, a group of 23 Nobel Prize-winning economists has voiced support for Harris’s economic agenda. In an open letter, they characterized her approach as “vastly superior” and asserted that her policies would enhance the nation’s economic health, investment opportunities, sustainability, resilience, employment prospects, and overall fairness. They emphasized the need for a balanced view of economic leadership that considers the complexities of policy impacts.

Additional polling reinforces Trump’s rising favorability among voters on economic issues. A September survey by AP-NORC found a preference for Trump at 43%, compared to 41% for Harris. Moreover, a New York Times and Siena College poll indicated that 54% of respondents trusted Trump to lead the economy, while only 41% favored Harris.

However, some polls suggest that Harris is narrowing the gap with Trump in specific economic areas. An Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found a nearly even split on issues such as housing costs, jobs, and middle-class taxes. Voters preferred Harris 41% to 36% when it came to housing costs, while she also garnered a favorable 46% to 34% on middle-class tax concerns. In contrast, Trump was favored 42% to 40% regarding jobs and unemployment.

The evolving landscape of voter sentiment surrounding economic leadership illustrates the complexities of the upcoming election. As both candidates continue to present their economic agendas, voters are weighing their options and reflecting on past performance. With the election nearing, the outcome will likely hinge on the candidates’ ability to connect with voters on economic issues that matter most to them.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Could Face 5 Years in Prison Over Illegal Election Sweepstakes

Filed under

Economic Leadership Trust Economic Stability Polling Trump Harris Polls US Election 2024 Voter Sentiment 2024
Advertisement

Also Read

Supreme Court Dismisses CBI’s Petition Against Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Supreme Court Dismisses CBI’s Petition Against Rhea Chakraborty In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Why Is Dhanteras Special? And How It Is Celebrated? – Know Here!

Why Is Dhanteras Special? And How It Is Celebrated? – Know Here!

Crew-8 Returns, But NASA’s Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Stay Behind—Here’s Why

Crew-8 Returns, But NASA’s Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Stay Behind—Here’s Why

PM Modi Urges German Businesses to Join India’s Growth Journey

PM Modi Urges German Businesses to Join India’s Growth Journey

Four Astronauts Make Long-Awaited Return To Earth After Boeing Capsule Trouble And Hurricane Milton

Four Astronauts Make Long-Awaited Return To Earth After Boeing Capsule Trouble And Hurricane Milton

Entertainment

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Katy Perry vs. 85-Year-Old Veteran: The Shocking $5.5 Million Legal Battle Over A Santa Barbara Property

Katy Perry vs. 85-Year-Old Veteran: The Shocking $5.5 Million Legal Battle Over A Santa Barbara

AR Rahman Opens Up On His Family ‘Father’s Final Days Were Intolerably Dark’

AR Rahman Opens Up On His Family ‘Father’s Final Days Were Intolerably Dark’

‘Vettaiyan’ Thrills Fans with OTT Release After Diwali: What’s Next For Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan’s Blockbuster?

‘Vettaiyan’ Thrills Fans with OTT Release After Diwali: What’s Next For Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan’s

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox