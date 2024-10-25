Polls Reveal Trump Outperforms Harris On Economic Trust Among Americans

Recent polling reveals a shift in voter sentiment, with 44% trusting Trump over 43% for economic leadership. As the election nears, confidence in Harris is dwindling despite backing from Nobel Prize-winning economists.

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, a notable shift in voter sentiment regarding economic leadership is emerging. Recent polling data from the Financial Times, in partnership with the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, indicates that 44% of registered voters now trust former President Donald Trump more than Vice President Kamala Harris when it comes to handling the economy. In contrast, 43% express confidence in Harris’s economic leadership. This marks a significant change in public perception, as Harris previously held a slight edge in trustworthiness.

When voters were asked which candidate would leave them better off financially, 45% chose Trump, while only 37% selected Harris. This growing skepticism towards Harris’s economic capabilities may stem from voters’ reluctance to credit her and President Joe Biden for any perceived improvements in economic conditions, such as growth and low unemployment rates. The Financial Times poll revealed that 51% of respondents felt they were “much” or “somewhat” better off under Trump, significantly higher than the 28% who expressed the same sentiment about Biden.

Interestingly, despite these public perceptions, a group of 23 Nobel Prize-winning economists has voiced support for Harris’s economic agenda. In an open letter, they characterized her approach as “vastly superior” and asserted that her policies would enhance the nation’s economic health, investment opportunities, sustainability, resilience, employment prospects, and overall fairness. They emphasized the need for a balanced view of economic leadership that considers the complexities of policy impacts.

Additional polling reinforces Trump’s rising favorability among voters on economic issues. A September survey by AP-NORC found a preference for Trump at 43%, compared to 41% for Harris. Moreover, a New York Times and Siena College poll indicated that 54% of respondents trusted Trump to lead the economy, while only 41% favored Harris.

However, some polls suggest that Harris is narrowing the gap with Trump in specific economic areas. An Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found a nearly even split on issues such as housing costs, jobs, and middle-class taxes. Voters preferred Harris 41% to 36% when it came to housing costs, while she also garnered a favorable 46% to 34% on middle-class tax concerns. In contrast, Trump was favored 42% to 40% regarding jobs and unemployment.

The evolving landscape of voter sentiment surrounding economic leadership illustrates the complexities of the upcoming election. As both candidates continue to present their economic agendas, voters are weighing their options and reflecting on past performance. With the election nearing, the outcome will likely hinge on the candidates’ ability to connect with voters on economic issues that matter most to them.

