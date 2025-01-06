Prison Officer Recorded Having Sex With Inmate, Admits Other 3 Sexual Activity

A former prison officer, Linda De Sousa Abreu, has been sentenced to 15 months in jail after engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth in South London.

A former prison officer, Linda De Sousa Abreu, has been sentenced to 15 months in jail after engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth in South London. The 30-year-old officer admitted to three separate incidents of sexual activity with convicted burglar Linton Weirich, one of which was accidentally recorded on her body-worn camera.

Abreu, a resident of Fulham, made headlines last year after an explicit video of her in uniform with the inmate surfaced online. The footage, filmed by another prisoner using an unauthorized phone, went viral and sparked widespread outrage.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing

At Isleworth Crown Court, Judge Martin Edmunds KC sentenced Abreu, noting her “evident enthusiasm” during the filmed encounter. The judge described how the video, lasting over four minutes, featured commentary from another inmate, who encouraged the act and provided remarks such as, “This is how we live at Wandsworth, bruv.”

The court heard that Abreu also engaged in two other incidents of sexual misconduct with the same inmate on the same day. One involved oral sex and was partially recorded on her body camera.

“This was not an isolated offense but part of repeated behavior,” Judge Edmunds stated. He emphasized the gravity of her actions, which had compromised prison security and damaged the professional standing of female officers in a male-dominated environment.

Impact on Prison System

Andrew Davy, governor of HMP Wandsworth, highlighted the broader consequences of Abreu’s misconduct. He stated that her actions had undermined years of efforts to foster respect for female officers among male prisoners.

“It has taken many years for female staff to be respected and treated professionally in this environment,” Davy said. “Her actions undid years of progress in less than a day.”

Defense and Mitigation

Rajiv Menon KC, representing Abreu, argued for leniency by presenting a psychiatric report that detailed her struggles with a severe personality disorder and ADHD. The report described her as impulsive and reckless, using sex as a coping mechanism for emotional turmoil.

Menon stated, “She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply regrets the consequences.”

Judgment and Sentence

Judge Edmunds acknowledged the defense’s arguments but stressed the seriousness of her offenses. Abreu will serve half of her 15-month sentence in custody, with the remainder under license. The 95 days she spent under curfew before sentencing were credited against her term.

