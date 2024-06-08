Putin Claims Russia Does Not Need Nuclear Weapons For Victory In Ukraine

In a significant statement on Friday, President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia does not need to use nuclear weapons to secure victory in Ukraine. This declaration marks the Kremlin’s strongest assurance so far that the ongoing conflict in Europe, the most lethal since World War Two, will not escalate into a nuclear confrontation.

Since initiating military action in Ukraine in February 2022, Putin has repeatedly indicated that Russia might resort to nuclear weapons if necessary to defend itself. These statements have been interpreted by the West as nuclear sabre-rattling. However, during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin clarified his stance when questioned by Sergei Karaganov, a prominent Russian analyst, about whether Russia should leverage a “nuclear pistol to the temple” of the West regarding Ukraine.

Putin responded by stating, “The use is possible in an exceptional case – in the event of a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. I don’t think that such a case has come. There is no such need.” This indicates that, under current circumstances, Russia does not see the necessity for deploying nuclear weapons.

The context for these remarks includes Moscow’s view of Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and four other Ukrainian regions, as integral parts of Russian territory. This raises the theoretical possibility of a nuclear strike if Kyiv were to retake these areas. Despite this, Putin’s comments suggest that such an extreme measure is not currently under consideration.

Ukraine has intensified its drone and missile attacks on Russian targets, including Crimea, and has vowed to expel all Russian forces from its territory. Despite these developments, Putin emphasized that changes to Russia’s nuclear doctrine, which outlines the conditions under which nuclear weapons might be used, were not ruled out. Nonetheless, he noted that there was no present need for Russia to test a nuclear weapon.

The discussion about nuclear weapons during Russia’s premier economic forum appears to be a strategic move by the Kremlin to mitigate nuclear anxieties as the conflict in Ukraine reaches a critically dangerous phase, according to both Russian and U.S. diplomats.

Putin’s comments are intended to reassure the global community that, despite the severe tensions and escalating conflict, Russia does not foresee the need to resort to nuclear weapons to achieve its objectives in Ukraine. This stance is a pivotal part of Russia’s broader strategy to manage the international response and domestic perceptions of the conflict.

