Putin In India Again, Will President-Elect Trump Be Next Post January Inaugural?

The first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru had close ties with Russian Presidents due to Nehru’s vision for a socialist state in India and also during the NAM movement. His daughter and former PM Indira Gandhi also kept close ties with the Kremlin.

The upcoming visit of President of Russia Vladmir Putin to Delhi promises to be a highly anticipated visit from the point of view of security analysts as well as insiders within the government in Delhi. This visit comes a few weeks after PM Modi visit to Russia recently and his visit for the G20 Summit in Brazil.

The Kremlin has reported that while the dates are yet to be finalized the visit is likely to happen early next year before the swearing in of American President-elect Donald Trump. President Putin has always enjoyed a close personal relationship with PM Modi.

PM Modi already attended the BRICS summit in Russia in October 2024 and this visit of President Putin is likely a follow up of the previous visit. This visit is a means to boost the Russia-India partnership in defence, technology and other issues which have long held the countries together in mutual ties of friendship since the days of the Soviet Union.

What remains to be seen is that whether it will be followed by a visit from President of USA Donald Trump post his oath as the 47th President of United States. Trump and Modi have again enjoyed close personal relations with PM Modi openly endorsing President Trump in the previous election with the slogan ‘ab ki baar trump sarkar’.

Trump has raked the issues of the recent sufferings of Hindus in Bangladesh which is the concern of the BJP and the ideological parent the RSS.

Trump has also appointed pro-India advisors to the White House in what was seen as a snub to China.

Trump has been vocal critic of the growing dangers and ambitions of an expansionist China, something which India worries about a great deal. However, knowing Trump’s ability to surprise it remains to be seen if he will match up to his slogans.