Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Urges PM Modi For Artificial Rain As AQI Hits ‘Severe Plus’

Delhi urges Centre for artificial rain as air turns toxic. Gopal Rai seeks PM Modi's help, accuses Centre of ignoring repeated pleas.

Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Urges PM Modi For Artificial Rain As AQI Hits ‘Severe Plus’

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday accused the Centre of ignoring repeated pleas for artificial rain to combat the worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Speaking at a press conference, Rai announced plans to write again to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, urging immediate action. He also called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the matter.

“Delhi is under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). We are implementing every possible measure to reduce pollution, from restricting private vehicles to banning trucks. However, the smog persists. Artificial rain could provide a temporary yet effective solution to settle pollutants and improve air quality,” Rai stated.

MUST READ: Gujarat: 15 Arrested As 1st Year MBBS Student Dies Due To Raggingild Norm For Local Body Elections: Key Amendments Explained

The Delhi government had initially written to the Union Environment Ministry on August 30, requesting emergency cloud seeding. Subsequent reminders on October 10 and October 23 have gone unanswered, according to Rai. “It’s disheartening that despite our efforts, there has been no response. People are struggling to breathe. I appeal to the Prime Minister to personally intervene,” he added.

Artificial rain, generated through cloud seeding, involves introducing substances like silver iodide into clouds to induce precipitation. This method has been used worldwide to tackle extreme pollution. Specialists are now consulting on the feasibility of deploying this in Delhi.

The national capital remains blanketed in hazardous smog, with Air Quality Index (AQI) levels consistently in the ‘severe-plus’ category. The Delhi government continues to enforce strict pollution control measures, but experts warn that without immediate intervention, the health risks will escalate further.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Filed under

Artificial rain for pollution delhi air pollution Gopal Rai on air quality GRAP Stage IV restrictions
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed:

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox