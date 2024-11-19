Delhi Air Pollution: AAP Urges PM Modi For Artificial Rain As AQI Hits ‘Severe Plus’

Delhi urges Centre for artificial rain as air turns toxic. Gopal Rai seeks PM Modi's help, accuses Centre of ignoring repeated pleas.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday accused the Centre of ignoring repeated pleas for artificial rain to combat the worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Speaking at a press conference, Rai announced plans to write again to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, urging immediate action. He also called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the matter.

“Delhi is under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). We are implementing every possible measure to reduce pollution, from restricting private vehicles to banning trucks. However, the smog persists. Artificial rain could provide a temporary yet effective solution to settle pollutants and improve air quality,” Rai stated.

The Delhi government had initially written to the Union Environment Ministry on August 30, requesting emergency cloud seeding. Subsequent reminders on October 10 and October 23 have gone unanswered, according to Rai. “It’s disheartening that despite our efforts, there has been no response. People are struggling to breathe. I appeal to the Prime Minister to personally intervene,” he added.

Artificial rain, generated through cloud seeding, involves introducing substances like silver iodide into clouds to induce precipitation. This method has been used worldwide to tackle extreme pollution. Specialists are now consulting on the feasibility of deploying this in Delhi.

The national capital remains blanketed in hazardous smog, with Air Quality Index (AQI) levels consistently in the ‘severe-plus’ category. The Delhi government continues to enforce strict pollution control measures, but experts warn that without immediate intervention, the health risks will escalate further.

