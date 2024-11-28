Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to re-establish communication with the incoming Trump administration following the Republican candidate’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.

Putin Praises Donald Trump, Hints At Who Could End Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to re-establish communication with the incoming Trump administration following the Republican candidate’s victory in the U.S. presidential election. In his first public comments after Trump’s win, Putin congratulated him and praised his bravery during a July assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. “He behaved, in my opinion, in a very correct way, courageously, like a real man,” Putin remarked at the Valdai discussion club in Sochi. He added, “I take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election.”

Trump’s Remarks on Ukraine and Russia Relations

Putin noted that Trump’s comments about restoring relations with Russia and ending the Ukrainian crisis were worth considering. “What was said about the desire to restore relations with Russia, to bring about the end of the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion, this deserves attention at least,” Putin said. During his campaign, Trump had claimed that he could resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours, although he did not provide specifics on how he would achieve peace.

When asked if he would meet with Trump if the new administration initiated contact, Putin indicated his openness. He said he was ready to resume communication and discuss matters if Trump’s team sought dialogue. “I do not know what is going to happen now. I have no clue,” Putin added, acknowledging the uncertainty of the situation.

Putin also addressed persistent accusations that Trump had been a Russian agent of influence, dismissing such claims as unfounded. Russian officials have often rejected allegations of Trump’s ties to Russia, with the Kremlin asserting that Trump’s policies during his first term were tough on Russia. The investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, found no evidence of collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Ukraine War and Russia’s Terms for Peace

Putin also discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, which he said was entering a critical phase. Moscow has made significant territorial gains, controlling Crimea and large parts of eastern Ukraine, including the Donbas and parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Putin reiterated Russia’s stance on the war, emphasizing that Ukraine would need to drop its NATO ambitions and withdraw from the regions claimed by Russia to end the conflict.

“It is useless to put pressure on us. But we are always ready to negotiate with full consideration of mutual legitimate interests,” Putin said, addressing the West’s role in the conflict. He also criticized Western leaders for pushing Ukraine’s NATO membership and advancing military alliances eastward towards Russia.

Russia’s Stance on U.S.-Russia Relations and NATO Expansion

Putin expressed frustration with the West, stating that Russia had never been treated as an equal partner since the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991. He reiterated that Russia is ready to restore relations with the United States but made it clear that the ball was now in Washington’s court. Regarding Russia’s partnership with China, Putin described the two nations as allies.

When asked about U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’s comment that Putin would “eat Trump for lunch,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded humorously, saying, “Putin does not eat people.”

