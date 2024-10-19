Mexico's navy has announced the arrest of 23 individuals and the seizure of over eight tonnes of illicit cargo

Mexico’s navy has announced the arrest of 23 individuals and the seizure of over eight tonnes of illicit cargo, marking the largest drug bust in the country’s maritime history.

Largest Drug Seizure in Maritime History

On Friday, the Mexican Navy revealed that personnel had seized 8,361 kilograms of drugs, a figure the navy describes as “the largest amount of drugs seized in a maritime operation, unprecedented in history.” While the specific type of drugs has not been disclosed, the navy stated that the haul is valued at approximately 2.099 billion pesos, or about $105 million.

In addition to the drugs, the operation also netted 8,700 liters of fuel and six boats near Lazaro Cardenas, located in Michoacan state, and further south off the coast of Guerrero state.

Details of the Operation

The navy stated, “The 23 detainees, who were read their rights, as well as the six boats, the presumed drugs and the fuel were handed over to the competent authorities for integration into the corresponding investigation.” According to the navy’s report, the drugs were distributed across six small boats, one of which was a submersible vessel, indicating a “complex” operation executed by the sailors involved.

Historically, the largest drug seizure in Mexico took place in November 2007, when authorities confiscated 23 tonnes of Colombian cocaine. The announcement made on Friday, however, sets a new precedent for maritime operations, emphasizing the scale of the navy’s recent success.

Recent Drug Seizures

The recent operation reportedly occurred “days ago” and involved surface units supported by a helicopter. This announcement follows a similar report from August 23, when authorities impounded approximately seven tonnes of drugs across two separate operations in the same region of Mexico.

The Mexican navy has been actively engaged in surveillance operations, leading to the discovery of various drug shipments. Notably, one such shipment in 2016 involved cocaine hidden in 217 barrels of chili sauce.

Ongoing Drug Trafficking Concerns

The U.S. government has urged Mexico to enhance its efforts in combating drug trafficking, while Mexico has countered by pressing the U.S. to take greater responsibility in curbing the flow of firearms to criminal organizations across the border. The ongoing dialogue highlights the complex relationship between the two nations regarding drug-related crime and enforcement efforts.

