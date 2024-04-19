Reports US Official Confirms Israel's Retaliatory Missile Strike On Iran

In the early hours of Friday morning, reports surfaced indicating that Israel had launched missile strikes against Tehran, as confirmed by a senior US official cited by ABC News. The strikes, however, left uncertainty regarding whether sites in Syria and Iraq were also targeted.

The events unfolded following explosions reported in the Isfahan region of Central Iran, with Iran’s air defense systems activated in response to blasts near an airport and an army base in Isfahan, as reported by state media.

These missile launches mark a significant escalation following Iran’s offensive against Israeli targets the previous Saturday, during which over 300 unmanned drones and missiles were launched, according to Israeli military authorities.

Syrian media also reported attacks on the Syrian Army’s locations in southern governorates, As-Suwayda and Daraa, targeting military radar sites. Additionally, residents of Mosul and Erbil in Iraq reported hearing fighter jets during the early morning hours on Friday, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Amidst escalating tensions, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned against further military actions targeting Iranian interests. He emphasized Iran’s readiness to defend itself and called on the international community to prevent Israel from engaging in further military operations.

During discussions at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York, Amir-Abdollahian condemned Israel’s alleged missile attack on Iranian diplomatic premises in Damascus on April 1, labeling it a violation of international law.

Furthermore, he criticized the lack of action by the US, UK, and France in response to Iran’s requests for intervention to prevent further attacks by Israel on Iranian interests.

In retaliation for the alleged Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Syria, Iran launched several drones and missiles towards Israel, resulting in casualties, including three top Iranian generals.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, stated that the majority of projectiles fired by Iran were intercepted by Israel’s air defenses, highlighting the IDF’s technological superiority.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to protect itself, vowing to make independent decisions necessary for its security, even if conflicting with advice from its allies.

The recent escalations underscore the volatile situation in the region, raising concerns about the potential for further conflict and the need for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions.

