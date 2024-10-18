Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Republicans Appeal Georgia Judge’s Ruling Over Election Rules

State and national Republican leaders have filed an appeal against a Georgia judge’s ruling that struck down a set of election rules passed by Donald Trump allies, including two provisions linked to the state’s certification process. Democrats argue that these rules could lead to post-Election Day “chaos” in the key battleground state.

Attorneys representing the Republican National Committee (RNC) and Georgia Republican Party took the case directly to the Georgia Supreme Court, bypassing the state’s intermediate court. The Supreme Court has the discretion to either accept or reject the appeal.

RNC Criticizes Judicial Activism

RNC chairman Michael Whatley released a statement Thursday evening, calling the ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox an example of “the very worst of judicial activism.” He added, “By overturning the Georgia State Election Board’s commonsense rules to safeguard Georgia’s elections, the judge sided with Democrats in their attacks on transparency, accountability, and the integrity of our elections. We have immediately appealed this egregious order to ensure commonsense rules are in place for the election—we will not let this stand.”

Court Strikes Down Certification and Poll Watching Rules

In his decision, Judge Cox invalidated seven election rules passed by the Georgia State Election Board. Among them was a rule requiring county election officials to conduct a “reasonable inquiry” into results before certification, as well as a provision allowing officials to review all election-related documents before certifying results.

“The court declares that these rules are illegal, unconstitutional, and void,” Cox stated in his ruling.

The judge also nullified rules requiring a hand-count of ballots at each polling place on Election Day and expanding the access of poll watchers.

Republicans remain focused on ensuring these rules are reinstated ahead of upcoming elections, as the legal battle continues.

donald trump Republicans
