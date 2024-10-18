Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Ajay Bhutoria Unveils Bollywood-Inspired Video To Mobilize Harris Support! WATCH IT HERE

An influential Indian American Democratic fundraiser, Ajay Bhutoria, has released a captivating digital video titled "I WILL VOTE FOR KAMALA HARRIS-TIM WALZ," aimed at mobilizing South Asian voters in key battleground states.

Ajay Bhutoria Unveils Bollywood-Inspired Video To Mobilize Harris Support! WATCH IT HERE

An influential Indian American Democratic fundraiser, Ajay Bhutoria, has released a captivating digital video titled “I WILL VOTE FOR KAMALA HARRIS-TIM WALZ,” aimed at mobilizing South Asian voters in key battleground states. The Bollywood-inspired video, set to the instrumental version of AR Rahman’s iconic song “Dil Hai Chhota Sa” from Roja, is crafted to connect with the South Asian communities across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina.

The initiative, led by Bhutoria, a National Finance Committee member for the Kamala Harris campaign, is a strategic effort to boost voter turnout and highlight the importance of South Asian voters in determining the 2024 election outcome.

Watch It here:

Uniting South Asian Voters for Kamala Harris

“This is the moment for us to unite and show our support for Kamala Harris,” Bhutoria said in a statement. His campaign leverages Bollywood music to invoke nostalgia and cultural pride, reinforcing the values that resonate with Vice President Harris’ message of hope, unity, and a future beyond the divisive rhetoric of Donald Trump.

The digital video is part of a broader outreach strategy, featuring Bollywood-inspired content that speaks to South Asian voters. Plans for additional videos have been announced, with the goal of amplifying voter engagement and support for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

Connecting Through Music and Culture

The use of Bollywood music, according to Bhutoria, is an effective way to engage the over 5 million Indian Americans in the U.S. who seek leaders that embody joy, hope, and unity. “Vice President Harris reflects these values,” he added. The video is produced in multiple languages, including Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, and Urdu, ensuring a wide reach within the diverse South Asian community.

The Power of Bollywood in Politics

Produced by Ritesh Parikh of Awesome TV and conceptualized by Ajay and Vinita Bhutoria, the video aims to foster a connection between Bollywood’s storytelling tradition and Kamala Harris’ inclusive vision for the country. Parikh remarked, “Bollywood has always connected people, and Kamala Harris mirrors that spirit by bringing communities together.”

As the 2024 election approaches, the role of South Asian voters, particularly in key battleground states, is critical. The ongoing efforts by Bhutoria and his team underscore the growing political power of the South Asian community in America and their potential to influence the election.Ajay Bhutoria’s Bollywood-inspired campaign for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is a significant move to energize South Asian voters in pivotal states. With the cultural influence of Bollywood and the message of unity at its core, this outreach hopes to ensure the voices of Indian Americans are heard loud and clear in the upcoming election.

ALSO READ: Watch: IDF Drone Captures Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar’s Final Moments Before Death

Ajay Bhutoria Indian Americans support Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Tim walz
