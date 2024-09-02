Saudi And Panama Oil Tankers Struck In Red Sea: Latest Report

On Monday, two oil tankers were attacked in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. The Saudi-flagged Amjad and the Panama-flagged Blue Lagoon I were both struck, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

The European Union’s Operation Aspides naval force released a photo showing the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion burning in the Red Sea following a series of assaults by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks on the Blue Lagoon I, stating they used multiple missiles and drones. However, they did not mention the Saudi tanker. Despite the attacks, both tankers were able to continue their voyages without significant damage or casualties.

The Amjad, owned by the Saudi national shipping group Bahri, has a capacity of up to 2 million barrels. The Greek-managed Blue Lagoon I, operated by Sea Trade Marine SA, can carry up to 1 million barrels. The owner of the Amjad did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the Greek manager of the Blue Lagoon I was also unavailable for immediate comment. One source indicated that the Amjad was probably not the primary target.

Saudi Arabia, the leading global oil exporter, has expressed concern over the Houthi missile attacks targeting ships in the Red Sea. This comes amid ongoing efforts by Saudi Arabia to extricate itself from the complex war in Yemen and its contentious relationship with Iran, the main backer of the Houthis.

The Houthis began their aerial drone and missile strikes on the Red Sea in November, citing support for Palestinians amid the Gaza conflict. To date, these attacks have resulted in the sinking of two vessels, the seizure of another, and at least three seafarer deaths.

The Joint Maritime Information Center, which monitors Houthi attacks, reported that three ballistic missiles struck the Blue Lagoon I on Monday, about 70 nautical miles northwest of Saleef, a northern Yemeni port. The center’s assessment suggests that the tanker was targeted partly because other vessels in its company had recently docked in Israel.

According to the center, “All crew on board are safe. The vessel sustained minimal damage but does not require assistance.”

