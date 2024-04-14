Severe Weather Claims Lives in Pakistan: 24 Dead and Multiple Injured

Severe weather conditions, including lightning strikes and heavy rainfall, have led to the tragic loss of 24 lives and left numerous people injured across Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in Pakistan. The extreme weather persisted for a second consecutive day on Saturday, causing significant damage to infrastructure and displacing residents.

The torrential rains resulted in damaged highways, roads, and homes, disrupting transportation and compelling residents to seek safer locations. Punjab province was particularly affected, with 17 fatalities, including children, reported due to lightning strikes across six districts, namely Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, and Lodhran.

Tragically, a couple, Hafeez (45) and Kulsoom (40) lost their lives while harvesting wheat in Basti Khokhran due to lightning strikes. Additionally, siblings aged nine and seven were fatally struck by lightning in Basti Kalhora, and a man lost his life in Thal Hassan.

In Bahawalpur, lightning caused three deaths and two injuries, with Shaheena Bibi (22), Iqra Bibi (25), and Karim Bakhsh (70) among the injured. In Muzaffargarh’s Jatoi area, a man, a baby girl, and a cow were killed by lightning strikes. Further casualties were reported in Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, and Sheher Sultan, with several others sustaining injuries.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed that the death toll from lightning strikes in Punjab had risen to 17. PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia urged local authorities to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and assured financial support for the families of the deceased. He also advised the public to stay indoors during adverse weather conditions and avoid unnecessary travel.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz warned of increased tornado and lightning risks due to the combination of sea breezes and cold winds.

In Balochistan, the death toll rose to eight as five more fatalities were reported in the Chaman and Dera Bugti areas. Three individuals lost their lives in a lightning strike in Chaman, while two were killed in Dera Bugti. Heavy rainfall in Dera Bugti and Kohlu led to flooding, damaging mud houses and causing urban flooding in Quetta.

Officials cautioned against unnecessary travel, citing the risk of landslides on the Zhob-Dera Ismail Khan Highway and Bolan Pass due to heavy rains.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two people were killed and ten others injured in rain-related incidents in Lower and Upper Chitral districts. The heavy downpours resulted in damaged roads, landslides, and the collapse of eight houses.

The ongoing severe weather conditions have highlighted the importance of preparedness and caution during adverse weather events, urging communities to prioritize safety and heed official advisories.