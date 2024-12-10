Indian travelers can look forward to magical family experiences onboard, including themed areas inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Marvel. With flexible booking options and prices starting at Rs 65,000, this is the perfect opportunity to embark on an unforgettable Disney cruise adventure.

Disney Cruise Line is gearing up to bring the magic of Disney to Asia with the launch of its highly anticipated Disney Adventure cruise ship. Bookings are now open for the inaugural voyage, set to sail from Singapore in December 2025. With a focus on creating unforgettable family experiences, this cruise promises a unique blend of Disney magic and Southeast Asian charm.

Singapore has long been a key destination for cruise enthusiasts, and in 2023, India was the second-largest source market for cruises, contributing over 200,000 passengers. With Disney Cruise Line basing the Disney Adventure in Singapore for the next five years, this new venture is set to draw even more attention to the city-state as a top cruise hub. According to Markus Tan, Regional Director for the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) for India, Middle East, South Asia, and Africa, the move will make cruising more accessible to Indian travelers and provide exciting new options for vacationers.

Indian travelers looking to embark on this magical adventure can choose from various booking packages, including fly-cruise options. Travel agencies offer packages that include flights to Singapore (via Singapore Airlines, IndiGo, and more), along with pre- or post-cruise stays in the city. Whether you want to explore Singapore before your cruise or relax after your trip, these flexible options ensure an experience tailored to your preferences.

Pricing for Disney Adventure cruises is now available, with a range of options to suit different budgets. Here are the key pricing details:

Three-night cruise for two adults: $958 (Rs 80,877)

Four-night cruise for two adults: $1,318 (Rs 1,11,269)

Five-night cruise for two adults: $2,694 (Rs 2,27,436)

Ocean-view room for two adults (three nights): $1,318 (Rs 1,11,269)

Private verandah room for two adults (three nights): $1,438 (Rs 1,21,400)

Concierge stateroom for two adults (three nights): $3,298 (Rs 2,78,427)

Family of four in an ocean-view room (four nights): $2,876 (Rs 2,42,801)

Maiden voyage (three-night trip per person): Approx. $780 (Rs 65,850)

Prices include meals, live shows, and Disney character interactions but exclude alcohol, internet, and specialty dining.

Onboard Disney Adventure: A Themed World of Fun

The Disney Adventure offers an exciting array of themed areas, inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Marvel films. Here are some highlights:

Imagination Garden: An open-air garden with a fairytale castle at its heart.

Toy Story Place: A water park featuring slides, rides, and play areas.

San Fransokyo Street: A lively shopping and arcade area inspired by Big Hero 6.

Town Square: A multi-deck area with lounges, cafes, and shops.

Disney Discovery Reef: A sea-themed dining space with bars and cafes.

Marvel Landing: Home to Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever rollercoaster, inspired by Iron Man.

For fans of Frozen, the Elsa and Anna Royal Suites offer luxurious accommodations with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and special features for children, though the pricing for these suites has not yet been disclosed.

The Disney Adventure will remain based in Singapore for at least five years, as part of an exciting collaboration between Disney Cruise Line and the Singapore Tourism Board. Sarah Fox, Disney Cruise Line’s Vice President and Regional General Manager, expressed excitement about bringing the brand’s magic to Southeast Asia, saying, “The region is very dynamic, and we’re thrilled to bring Disney Cruise Line to consumers in Southeast Asia.”

Book Your Dream Cruise Today

The Disney Adventure cruises will run through March 2026, offering various itineraries that cater to travelers across Southeast Asia and beyond. Don’t miss your chance to experience a magical family vacation at sea—book your Disney Cruise from Singapore today!