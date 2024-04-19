Singapore Recalls Everest Fish Curry Masala Due to Elevated Pesticide Levels

Singapore has initiated a recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala, a popular spice product imported from India, following concerns over elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a pesticide considered unsuitable for human consumption when present in spice blends above permissible limits. This action was prompted by a notification from the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong regarding the detected levels of ethylene oxide in the product.

“Following the notification from the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong regarding elevated levels of ethylene oxide in Everest Fish Curry Masala, we have instructed the importer to undertake a recall of the implicated products,” stated the SFA in their official communication.

In response to the notification, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued a statement confirming the recall and directing the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd., to execute a comprehensive retrieval of the affected Everest Fish Curry Masala products from the market.

Also read: Louis Vuitton Premieres Nicolas Ghesquière’s ‘Voyager’ Fashion Show In Shanghai

The SFA emphasized the importance of consumer safety and advised individuals who have consumed the recalled product and have health concerns to seek medical advice promptly. They also encouraged consumers to reach out to their point of purchase for further information or assistance regarding the recall.

Ethylene oxide is commonly used as a pesticide for fumigating agricultural produce to combat microbial contamination. However, its presence in food products above permissible limits poses potential health risks to consumers, according to the SFA. Although ethylene oxide is permitted for sterilization of spices under Singaporean regulations, excessive levels in the Everest Fish Curry Masala are deemed unacceptable.

As of now, Everest, the manufacturer of the implicated spice product, has not issued any statements in response to the recall notice. The SFA continues to monitor the situation closely and work towards ensuring the safety and well-being of consumers in Singapore.