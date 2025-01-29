Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Slovenian MEP Branko Grims Nominates Elon Musk for 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Slovenian MEP Branko Grims has officially nominated Elon Musk for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his unwavering support for freedom of speech as a key contributor to global peace. The nomination has received backing from prominent figures, including Dogecoin designer, who praised Musk's efforts to protect free speech.

Slovenian MEP Branko Grims Nominates Elon Musk for 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Slovenian MEP Branko Grims has officially nominated Elon Musk for 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his unwavering support for freedom of speech


Branko Grims, a Slovenian Member of the European Parliament (MEP), has officially submitted a nomination for Elon Musk to receive the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize in 2025. The nomination, according to Grims, is in recognition of Musk’s ongoing support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech, which he believes contributes to global peace.

Grims Expresses Gratitude for Support

Grims announced the submission of the proposal, stating, “The proposal that Mr. Elon Musk, for his consistent support for the fundamental human right of freedom of speech and thus for peace, receives the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, was successfully submitted today.” He went on to express his appreciation for the collaborative effort behind the nomination, adding, “Sincere thanks to all the co-proposers and everyone who helped with this challenging project!”

Support from Doge Designer For Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Process

The nomination has also garnered attention from prominent figures within Musk’s supporter base. A designer associated with Dogecoin, the popular cryptocurrency supported by Musk, shared on social media, “Elon Musk has been nominated for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his efforts to protect free speech.”

Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Process

The nomination process involves a rigorous and lengthy review procedure. Nominations for the award are accepted until January 31 each year, with the submission period typically starting in mid-October.

After the deadline, nominations are handed over to the Nobel Committee in mid-February for evaluation. The Committee then reviews all valid nominations and prepares a shortlist of candidates for further examination. Expert reports from permanent advisers and international experts are taken into account during this phase.

The Committee conducts regular deliberations from mid-February through September, gradually narrowing down the list of candidates. Finally, the Norwegian Nobel Committee makes the decision on who will receive the prestigious honor. The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is officially announced on the Friday of the first full week of October.

