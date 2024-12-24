Syira: Christians Protests In Damascus Over Christmas Tree Burnt By Islamist Group

Protests erupted in Damascus after a Christmas tree was burned in a Christian-majority Syrian town, sparking outrage among Christians. The Islamist group Ansar al-Tawhid was blamed for the act, prompting Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to vow accountability. Concerns grow for Syria's Christian minority following Assad’s ousting.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Christian neighborhoods of Damascus early Tuesday, voicing outrage over the burning of a Christmas tree near Hama. Protesters marched through the Syrian capital toward the Orthodox patriarchate in Bab Sharqi, demanding justice and expressing fears about the future of Christians in the region.

Protests Demand Justice for Christians

Chanting “We demand the rights of Christians,” demonstrators condemned the act as a targeted attack on their faith. Georges, one of the protesters, told Agence France-Presse (AFP), “If we’re not allowed to live our Christian faith in our country, as we used to, then we don’t belong here anymore.”

The outrage was fueled by a viral video circulating on social media showing hooded fighters from the Islamist group Ansar al-Tawhid torching a Christmas tree in the Christian-majority town of Suqaylabiyah, near Hama.

Islamist Group Vows Accountability

In response to the uproar, a leader from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist group that recently led the coalition overthrowing Bashar al-Assad’s regime, issued a statement. The leader claimed that the perpetrators were “not Syrian” and promised they would be held accountable.

“The tree will be restored and lit up by tomorrow morning,” the HTS leader assured in a video message.

HTS, a group with roots in al-Qaida and backed by Turkey, has pledged to protect minorities since its rapid military gains toppled Assad earlier this month after years of conflict. However, the burning of the Christmas tree has cast doubt on the group’s promises among Syria’s Christian population.

Rising Concerns for Christian Minorities

The protests highlight growing fears among Syria’s Christian minority in the aftermath of the regime change. Bashar al-Assad, who portrayed himself as a protector of minorities in the Sunni-majority country, was ousted by an Islamist coalition, leaving Christians worried about their safety and future under the new leadership.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that the fighters involved in the incident were foreigners, further exacerbating tensions in the region.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the need for religious tolerance and protection of minority rights in Syria. Demonstrators and local leaders continue to urge accountability and justice to prevent further attacks on religious symbols and ensure a peaceful coexistence in the war-torn country.

